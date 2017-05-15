Mary Reid

“Like your styles,” Harry should vote Lib Dem

By | Mon 15th May 2017 - 2:14 pm

 

In an interview with the Sunday Times magazine Harry Styles revealed his political views:

I’m probably going to vote for whoever is against Brexit.

I think the world should be more about being together and being better together and joining together, and I think it’s the opposite of that.

Apart from giving Lib Dem Voice an excuse to post a photo of the singer, it also gives us a chance to remind everyone of the power of the anti-Brexit vote, and how it worked for us in Richmond Park.

Sarah Olney said:

It’s a sign of the times that so many young people feel this government is creating a future they don’t want to live in.

Labour and the Tories are both heading in one direction, towards a bad Brexit deal.

People like Harry should not let themselves be dragged down and know they can vote to change Britain’s future.

The Lib Dems are the only choice for those who oppose Brexit and want to ensure the people get the final say.

We will fight to give people a referendum on the deal and we will campaign to remain.

So our challenge to Harry Styles is – will you be voting for the Liberal Democrats, the only party to be wholeheartedly in favour of remaining in the European Union?

* Mary Reid is the Monday Editor on Lib Dem Voice.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarAndrew Melmoth 15th May - 2:02pm
    Preserving the single market is far more important to European business and prosperity than trade with the UK. We have set ourselves against the economic...
  • User AvatarNicholas Cunningham 15th May - 1:56pm
    The EU desperate for money, what a ridiculous statement.
  • User Avatarpaul barker 15th May - 1:47pm
    On Topic (hint,hint) ICYMI UKIP support continues to fall, 0.5% in the last 4 days according to the Britain Elects average.
  • User AvatarDave Orbison 15th May - 1:34pm
    Yellowsubmarine - you missed my point. Obviously, traffic congestion is bad for the economy and for the environment. It's your take on speed bumps and...
  • User AvatarRoland 15th May - 1:27pm
    "From an economical point of view, allowing Britain’s arterial routes to flow quicker would make clear sense to businesses." But that is a problem that...
  • User AvatarLaurence Cox 15th May - 1:23pm
    Unlike the "New European" voodoo poll, this one by YouGov illustrates why our pro-Remain message isn't having much effect on the opinion polls: https://yougov.co.uk/news/2017/05/12/forget-52-rise-re-leavers-mean-pro-brexit-electora/ I...
Thu 18th May 2017
19:00
Impact of Politics on 16-26 yr olds