“Like your styles,” Harry should vote Lib Dem

In an interview with the Sunday Times magazine Harry Styles revealed his political views:

I’m probably going to vote for whoever is against Brexit. I think the world should be more about being together and being better together and joining together, and I think it’s the opposite of that.

Apart from giving Lib Dem Voice an excuse to post a photo of the singer, it also gives us a chance to remind everyone of the power of the anti-Brexit vote, and how it worked for us in Richmond Park.



Sarah Olney said:

It’s a sign of the times that so many young people feel this government is creating a future they don’t want to live in. Labour and the Tories are both heading in one direction, towards a bad Brexit deal. People like Harry should not let themselves be dragged down and know they can vote to change Britain’s future. The Lib Dems are the only choice for those who oppose Brexit and want to ensure the people get the final say. We will fight to give people a referendum on the deal and we will campaign to remain.

So our challenge to Harry Styles is – will you be voting for the Liberal Democrats, the only party to be wholeheartedly in favour of remaining in the European Union?

* Mary Reid is the Monday Editor on Lib Dem Voice.