Linda’s last day

Variants of the above have been said so many times in Scotland in recent weeks, ever since it was announced that our much-loved Party Manager Linda Wilson was leaving us.

For the last 8 and a half years, Linda has been the heart and soul of our headquarters in Edinburgh, running the party with incredible efficiency, with a tremendous capacity to sort stuff out.

She’s run our conferences so that they are enjoyable for media, members and exhibitors alike.

Everyone who has anything to do with Conference or HQ has something nice to say about her.

Apart from her ability to Get Stuff Done, she has a wicked sense of humour and has constantly made us laugh with her pithy observations about life and the universe. She has no reservations about telling people exactly what she thinks when they deserve to hear it.

You have to wonder what George Clooney will do in the future if he ever has a random urge to go to Scottish Liberal Democrat conference. For the past 17 conferences, a badge has been printed for him on the off-chance that he might show up. Linda keeps a poster of him next to her desk. There was one federal leader who jokingly took great exception to the poster of Clooney next to Linda’s desk being bigger than the one of him on the wall. In fact, when Clooney married, this leader made a point of seeking Linda out to tease her about it when he was on a visit to Scotland.

Today, Christine Jardine MP presented Linda with cards signed by members from Caithness to the Borders and some vouchers which will keep her in haberdashery for a very long time.

Linda leaves the Scottish Party with the affection and appreciation of its members and office bearers. We all wish her well for the future.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings