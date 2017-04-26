LISTEN: Mary Reid on Radio Wales talking about Tim Farron’s statement on gay sex

Listen here, from 1 minute 36 seconds in, to an interview given by our own Mary Reid to BBC Radio Wales yesterday.
She was commenting on Tim Farron’s statement that gay sex is not a sin and talked a lot of good sense.
I like the way she turned it into election issues to fill the sound bite, it shut him up ,good on her. It seems to me that we have arrived on the political sphere being bashed by the media . There is so much to talk about the state of the country and they go for cheap thrills. Pathetic.