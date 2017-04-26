NewsHound

LISTEN: Mary Reid on Radio Wales talking about Tim Farron’s statement on gay sex

By | Wed 26th April 2017 - 2:40 pm

Listen here,  from 1 minute 36 seconds in, to an interview given by our own Mary Reid to BBC Radio Wales yesterday.

She was commenting on Tim Farron’s statement that gay sex is not a sin and talked a lot of good sense.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • nigel hunter 26th Apr '17 - 4:30pm

    I like the way she turned it into election issues to fill the sound bite, it shut him up ,good on her. It seems to me that we have arrived on the political sphere being bashed by the media . There is so much to talk about the state of the country and they go for cheap thrills. Pathetic.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJudy Abel 26th Apr - 5:36pm
    Thanks Lorenzo! I think we need to be talking about quality of life and wellbeing. It is both important and relevant. People are fed up...
  • User AvatarDerek Wood 26th Apr - 5:00pm
    We have to be very careful on this issue. As someone with a long history of International Relations and a former chairman of Racial Harmony...
  • User Avatarnigel hunter 26th Apr - 4:30pm
    I like the way she turned it into election issues to fill the sound bite, it shut him up ,good on her. It seems to...
  • User AvatarPsi 26th Apr - 4:09pm
    Shame the issue even came up, sorted now.
  • User AvatarTony Dawson 26th Apr - 4:08pm
    Prompted by that well-known Liberal and Democrat Eric Pickles, apparently. :-( I supported the decision over Ashuk Ahmed in Luton yesterday, however, this one appears...
  • User AvatarIan Patterson 26th Apr - 4:08pm
    Only sensible course, nothwithstanding its delivery. It would have hobbled our campaign in the constituency.