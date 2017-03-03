Catherine Crosland

Living on borrowed time

By | Fri 3rd March 2017 - 12:58 pm

Many of you will have read Kate Atkinson’s novel, Life After Life. If you haven’t, I recommend it. On one level, it is a story of alternative realities, but its real theme is war. In chapter after chapter, the central character, Ursula, meets a different untimely end. Each time, this is followed by a chapter in which, in an alternative reality, the tragedy is averted, and Ursula lives longer, on borrowed time. Perhaps we are all Ursula, in one of her more fortunate realities. I’m sure I am.

I was born in the early hours of the 9th September, 1962. I had picked an inauspicious moment. Within a few hours of my arrival at Epsom District Hospital, a consignment of Soviet ballistic missiles had arrived in Cuba. This led, when I was a month old, to a confrontation between the USA and the USSR, which came close to leading to nuclear war.

On this occasion, disaster was averted. But my friends and I grew up with deadly Soviet weapons aimed permanently at us. Meanwhile, our government had equally deadly weapons aimed permanently at Russian children.

On 26th September 1983, a couple of weeks after my twenty-first birthday, the world again came close to nuclear war. This time, by a complete accident. The Soviet satellite early warning system appeared to detect five missiles from the United States heading towards the Soviet Union. The officer in charge at the time, Stanislav Petrov, would have been expected to report this to his superiors. Had he done so, a retaliatory strike might have been ordered, almost certainly leading to full scale nuclear war. But Petrov chose to “wait and see”. And it turned out the system had malfunctioned. Petrov may have saved millions of lives.

My children were born in 1992, into a world apparently much safer than the world into which I was born. Europe was no longer divided by a wall. The cold war was over. But on January 25th 1995, the world again came close to nuclear war. Norwegian scientists launched a rocket carrying scientific equipment to study the aurora borealis over Svalbard. The rocket was detected by the Soviet early warning system, and mistaken for a Trident missile. President Boris Yeltsin was informed, and Russian submarine commanders were ordered to prepare for retaliation. Fortunately, just in time, it was discovered that the rocket was heading away from Russia.

My family and I, and everyone I know, have been luckier than could reasonably have been expected. We have survived, against the odds, despite the decision of every British government in my lifetime that Britain should continue to possess nuclear weapons. Because of this decision, we would have been a target in 1962, in 1983, in 1995, and still would be today. The choice of successive governments to retain nuclear weapons has nothing to do with any evidence that this makes the people of Britain safer than the people of, say, Switzerland, and has everything to do with making Britain appear to be still a “world power”.

I long to see a world free of nuclear weapons. But a Britain free of nuclear weapons would be a step in the right direction. I want to see my country find the courage to lead the way, and renounce these terrible weapons, the use of which would be the ultimate war crime.

Something must be done, and done quickly, before our borrowed time runs out.

* Catherine Crosland is a member in Calderdale and joined the party in 2014

