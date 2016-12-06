Lloyd George becomes Prime Minister 6th December 1916

“There are certain indispensable qualities essential to the Chief Minister of the Crown in a great war. . . . Such a minister must have courage, composure, and judgment. All this Mr. Asquith possessed in a superlative degree. . . . But a war minister must also have vision, imagination and initiative—he must show untiring assiduity, must exercise constant oversight and supervision of every sphere of war activity, must possess driving force to energize this activity, must be in continuous consultation with experts, official and unofficial, as to the best means of utilising the resources of the country in conjunction with the Allies for the achievement of victory. If to this can be added a flair for conducting a great fight, then you have an ideal War Minister”.

These words of Lloyd George summarise the weaknesses of Asquith as a Prime Minister in times of War and the picture Lloyd George had of himself as the “ideal War Minister” .Already Minister of Munitions he was facing the massive challenge of ensuring that the British Army had the ammunition necessary to fight the Great War.

It is astonishing how the boy from the small village Llanystumdwy in Gwynedd became the most powerful statesman in Great Britain and a person of wordwide stature. Born in Manchester and raised by his mother and uncle on his father’s death at 44 years of age. The family moved to Llanystumdwy and initially lived with “Uncle Lloyd” in Highgate, a cottage in the village.

It is more than likely that Lloyd George’s strengths of leadership were clearly seen when still a schoolboy and these strengths developed into plans and dreams as he grew older. Visiting the House of Commons as a teenager he viewed that assembly as territory to be conquered and in April 1890 he was elected Liberal M.P. for the Caernarfon Boroughs.

His steady rise to various ministerial offices recognised his many talents – President of the Board of Trade, Chancellor of the Exchequer where he introduced many reforms including Old Age Pensions and led a challenge that reduced the powers of the House of Lords, Minister of Munitions and finally the Premiership. He won the support not only of his own Liberal M.P.s but of the country outside of Parliament. He was able to attract huge audiences and was for hundreds of thousands their top parliamentarian “the man who won the war”. When he died Churchill regarded him as the “greatest Welshman since the Tudors”

December 6th 2016 records that ascendancy to be Prime Minister of one of Wales’ greatest sons.

* Lord Roberts of Llandudno is a Liberal Democrat Member of the House of Lords