Back in February, I spent a couple of fantastic days in London. The last event of my trip was a delicious dinner at a Lebanese restaurant called Arabica Kitchen in Borough Market with some friends.

When I was back in London a month later, I went back to Borough Market because I’d never seen it in all its foodie fantasticness. It was great to browse around and see the sorts of ingredients you only hear about on Masterchef, including truffle at about £190 per ounce.

I met a friend there and we bought lunch from one of the street food stalls and ate it in glorious sunshine down by the river.

It’s a great part of town and one which, on a Saturday night, is teaming with people.

So it was even more shocking to watch as the events unfolded last night in a place I hold in great affection. Yet again, murder and violence feature in our streets.

The response of the emergency services was incredible and courageous as ever. It takes superlative skill and bravery to go into that situation and take down the right people in a crowded area in just 8 minutes.

Our thoughts are with all those who have been affected by last night’s attacks, whether as victim, witness, family or friend. There were a fair few of my friends who were either round about or had been in the area a short time before. Thankfully they made it known on social media that they were ok, but I know that they will be feeling that they could easily not have been.

It’s also important to note that kindness and a willingness to help was the instant reaction of so many people, who offered shelter to those in the area. Our Brian Paddick was one of them.

10 minute walk from #LondonBridge if you need somewhere safe to stay. DM me. — Brian Paddick (@brianpaddick) June 3, 2017

National campaigning has been suspended for the moment but local campaigning will continue. This is a sensible decision so close to the election. The proximity of the election must mean that the national suspension is shorter than it was for the Manchester attack last week, but our hearts are and will stay with those who are suffering.

Tim Farron has just issued this statement:

My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families, and I would like to pay tribute to the emergency services for their professional response in such terrible circumstances. The terrorists kill us because they hate us and what we stand for. They hate our democracy and our freedom. We refuse to let them win. We must respond with a vigorous commitment to our democracy. The election must go ahead as planned. It is right that we suspend our national campaigning for a short while out of respect for those affected by these tragic events, but local campaigning can and must continue. The remainder of this campaign must be a collective showing of defiance and pride in our democratic values.

We must not let these awful people set us against each other. Now more than ever, generous-spirited solidarity, freedom and celebration of our common values of liberty and democracy have to be the order of the day.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings