Lord Martin Thomas writes…The moment the election turned

On the morning of Monday, 22nd May, we were tipped off that Theresa May was coming to the Memorial Hall in Gresford, an old mining village just outside Wrexham where we live. My wife, Joan (Baroness) Walmsley, and I headed off immediately to be part of this unusual and unheralded event – the last PM in Gresford was Ted Heath in 1970.
The entrance to the hall was manned by anonymous young men in dark suits and unsurprisingly our names were not on the printed list of expected attendees from the local Tory faithful. However, I pointed out that I was President of the Trust which built and owned the building and they obviously thought there would be more trouble if we were excluded. The local Tory candidate reluctantly agreed.
Joan was clued up about the dementia tax, since she had been debating it with Jeremy Hunt at Alzheimer’s Society meeting in London four days’ earlier. We thought we might raise the issue with Mrs May.
For the first fifteen minutes, the PM attacked Jeremy Corbyn, John McDonnell and Diane Abbot in highly personal and insulting terms. The election was apparently between her personally and these reprobates. She was still in “strong and stable” mode. There was no “conservative” on the back cloth.
And then something surprising happened.
She slipped in that due to the lies and falsehoods of these dreadful people over the weekend, she needed to clarify the Tory proposals on funding care services: there would of course be a cap – to be determined by consultation after a Green paper. Joan and I looked at each other – this was utterly new.
The media waded in: Laura Kuenssberg asserted this was a U turn, weak and wobbly. Others followed strongly. Mrs May grimaced “nothing has changed” over and over. We added to the clamour – “Oh yes it has”, we chanted. She denied she had changed her mind. Joan put up her hand for a question but Theresa had no intention of taking questions from mere members of the public. She soon left to a standing ovation from the faithful.
We spilled out into the forecourt and gave our views to BBC, ITV, S4C and Sky News camera teams. A small crowd of locals had been drawn there by the unusual security activity and were waiting to meet Mrs May face to face. She left by a back door and swept past in a car with darkened windows at speed.
The seeds of her subsequent disaster were there that morning. It was so stupid to pretend she had always intended a cap. Jeremy Hunt had firmly rejected a cap at the Alzheimer’s meeting. She was fibbing. She could not deal with it. Far from wanting to meet the people, she could not get away quick enough. Further, she was outrageously personal in attacking her opponents.but could not take criticism herself.
The expected Tory gains in North East Wales failed to materialise yesterday. Gresford had witnessed the turning point of the 2017 election.
* Martin Thomas is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords and the party's Shadow Attorney General
My reaction to events is as follows:
a) TM did not need to call a GE in the first place. Many times she said she would not. This was doubly stupid because if she had waited until the end of the 5 year term, the boundaries would have changed and these changes were expected to favour the Conservatives.
b) But she did. My belief from the outset was that she would probably end up with a majority no larger than the one she inherited.
c) Due to he constant vacillation, the public started to recognise her – in part – for what she is, an opportunist. They probably don’t also appreciate she is a control freak. Control freaks do not build teams. That is a serious personal weakness. Unwise to employ them in senior roles.
d) Assertion that she needed a larger majority to give her more sway in EU negotiations was complete rubbish – and people started to appreciate that.
e) So Conservatives ended up being lead by an increasingly untrusted leader.
f) Meantime the LibDems ran a weak national campaign. This resulted in opinion poll ratings declining rather than growing. No understanding, it seems, that poll ratings drive in part the way in which many decide who they are going to back. Forget about policies in this context, this is the law of the anti-vote. So non target seats need to do much much better – and be encouraged to do so.
g) So in many areas the anti Tory vote went Labour. Not because people actually believe in Labour but because they wanted to express their dislike of TM and the Tories in general.
h) Doubtful whether Labour can really build on this, particularly in the south – but it means the LDs have got a hell of a lot to do to get back into second places, let alone win.
i) LDs need to realise that folksy platitudes are lightweight campaigning.
j) There is good scope to build LDs through successful local campaigns – I doubt that Labour can do that. Their vote was not the result of any form of real organisation – simply a frustration vote for which the LDs were not seen to be a viable alternative at this time.
I’d be a bit happier about this stuff if the parties (and to be clear here I mean ALL parties) really started to grapple with this. I know it doesn’t go down at all well with some but there is an entirely reasonable argument to be had about using property wealth to fund care. Yes, there are arguments to be had too about family wealth ending up with care home owners/banks etc. But by those are debates to be had not obliterated by some nonsense about a ‘dementia tax.’
Tim Farron talked about Theresa May’s estate agent – but isn’t the flip side of that Tim Farron’s Property Inheritance Insurance Service?
Obviously it played badly at the election – but I don’t see what’s changed. What would be a game changer would be something big on inheritance tax – but none of the main parties are thinking that judging by the manifestos.
The very choice of coming to the Memorial Hall in Gresford in north Wales reveals insensitivity by Mrs May.
Presumably she was unaware of the part that Gresford plays in Labour history and culture. The local pit suffered a terrible tragedy in 1934 when nearly 300 men and boys died. The miners’ hymn, Gresford, composed to commemorate this event, is always played at the start of the speeches at the Durham miners gala in July and always brings a tear to the eye – though I doubt if Mrs May knows this.