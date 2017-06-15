Lord Tony Greaves writes…Where now for the Liberal Democrats? Part 2: What we do about it

Yesterday, I laid out the issues facing the party. Here is my analysis of what we should do about them.
I suggest there are four or five things that should now be priorities for the party as an organisation and a movement. They may look rather different from each other but I suggest that they gel together more than may be immediately obvious. This is not an order of importance – I think they are all equally important.
First, in view of the election result we need to insure against the threat of another General Election in the next 12 months or two years. The very survival of the party requires a presence in the House of Commons. That means making sure that the 12 seats we held will be held again – no more carelessness or complacency. It means a similar level of intensive continuous work and campaigning in the 25 or so seats that are realistic targets for gains in an early poll. And those seats need to build up their local organisation to a level where they do not depend on support from lots of people in the surrounding areas and beyond when the election comes.
Second, from a longer term perspective, we need to rebuild and recreate the party as a campaigning organisation and movement. Campaigning in recent years has been diminished to mean just election campaigning, and a lot of that is now done in an arid “painting by numbers” fashion. The campaigning that gives political activity its interest, its excitement, its achievements, and its fun (and who is going to do it for year after year if it’s not fun?) is campaigning on issues, on projects, on protests, on getting things done. Community politics. It’s something the party almost abandoned during the Coalition. And campaigning of this kind is not just about elections – they are part of it but only a part. It’s much, much more, and genuinely all the year round stuff.
Third, two years after the end of the policy debilitation of the Coalition, it’s time for the party to start to think again about what it stands for. Why it exists. A good start is the preamble to the constitution (all of it, not just the first bits that derive from the Ramsay Muir/Elliot Dodds Liberal Party constitution from the mid-1930s, excellent though they are). In particular we need to re-establish our credentials as the progressive centre-left Liberal party of British politics, not just an airy-fairy party of small-l liberalism which increasingly means all things to everyone apart from the populist right and hard left, and so nothing much at all.
Following from that, do we really have a proper role for our members? Do we really try to involve them all in a movement for Liberal change – in the ideas, the action, the aims and achievements? Communication now seems almost all top-down, an eternal stream of emails and tweets from on high (in which respect the top-down decision to close down Liberal Democrat News was just one example of various errors on the part of party HQ). Including the dispiriting number of straight appeals for more and yet more money, one of the results of which must just be to drain resources from weak constituencies to rich ones.
Finally (for the moment) we need to work out why we get elected to local authorities and seek membership of other public bodies. I do think that back in the 1980s we used to have a good idea of why we do it. By and large we seem to have lost that other than being more effective, or more efficient, or better value for money, than the others. But anyone can take that bare utilitarian approach and many do. What is it about a Liberal-run Council that is unique and different – how and why? It’s not easy nowadays to cope with the scale of the budget cuts and that alone can take up the time and energies of anyone. But if we are not that different, why bother? I am arguing for going back to the idea that local politics, on and off the Council, linked to local campaigning, is a worthwhile activity in itself and a reason for our existence, not just a stepping stone to national success.
The Federal party has just reformed its democratic structures in ways which seem to me to be almost wholly unhelpful; a huge democratic deficit remains within the party. Be that as it may, I doubt if the party is currently geared to achieving any of these five broad objectives. But we have to use what we have got. The Federal Board and its offshoots, together with state parties and any regional parties that have any capacity, needs to take on the first (survival) task immediately. I suspect the second (campaigning) objective and the renewed approach to local councils will have to be done by external bodies, as it was done successfully in the past, but this will mean a very radical change in the work of such as ALDC and the Liberal Democrat group on the LGA.
I suppose the “what are we for?” question should lie with the Federal Policy Committee though its current policy-making processes are pretty well bust, and its rather useless obsession with getting a detailed policy on everything under the sun would have to be ditched. It will certainly need help from people with inspiration and vision though whether the Social Liberal Forum is up to this remains to be proven. As for the role of members, I know that some local parties among those who have been fortunate to get lots of new members have tried to involve them a lot more, with varying degrees of success. But we have to keep on trying.
Well done, Tony! Your approach is just what we need in these depressing times. I absolutely echo your point about the Preamble to the Federal Constitution. It never ceases to amaze me that the vast majority of our members don’t know what this is, or where to find it, and it seems to me that many of those who do know about it have never read it. It should be given to every member in a handy pocket-sized format so that no-one will have an excuse of not knowing what we believe and stand for.
I agree with the 5 Points but I dont understand why the overall tone is so negative. I am not sure how making us all feel more depressed is helpful at this precise moment ?
‘In particular we need to re-establish our credentials as the progressive centre-left Liberal party of British politics, not just an airy-fairy party of small-l liberalism which increasingly means all things to everyone apart from the populist right and hard left, and so nothing much at all.’
This is where your problem is, I think. Progressive, centre-left, Liberal – these are also air-fairy words which have meant all kinds of things over the last century or so and are also principally defined by what they’re against than what they’re for.
@ Tony Greaves
….. it’s time for the party to start to think again about what it stands for. Why it exists.
……we need to work out why we get elected to local authorities and seek membership of other public bodies
…What is it about a Liberal-run Council that is unique and different – how and why?
But if we are not that different, why bother?
I’ve highlight these sentences because they all contain the most crucial word that ANY organisation needs to understand for success. The little word WHY.
You have to start with WHY. Why?
Because people don’t buy WHAT do do, they buy WHY you do it.
I’ve hesitated over many days now to post a link to what I’m about to post. But I think now is the right time. This post is the most encouraging I’ve read in a long time
If anybody , activist, member, supporter, frustrated observer wants to know why starting with why is crucial to success, make yourself a cup of tea/coffee, sit down and really think about what the TED talk below (one of the top 3 of all time), says about the importance of communication.
By the end, you’ll know WHY Corbyn is so successful right now
You’ll understand WHY teresa May’s strategy was destined to fail.
You’ve understand WHY it’s absolutely crucial to build the Lib Dem core vote to 15-18%
and you’ll understand why some organisations and leaders are able to inspire action whilst others are not.
Many off the communication messages in this next 15 mins are absolutely crucial for any potential leadership candidate to grasp in my view.
https://www.ted.com/talks/simon_sinek_how_great_leaders_inspire_action#t-11983
The strongest Liberal vision presented at the recent election was on the issue of Brexit. Many people at that election voted Labour on the assumption that Corbyn’s party stood for that Liberal vision. The Brexit issue will still be the central issue over the next few years. We need to ensure that these voters who share our Liberal vision, come to realise that Corbyn’s party don’t and that we are their natural home.
I think Tony Greaves may have grown his hair back!
Paul Barker: I really do not see much of the ‘grumpy old Liberal’ in this article. Isn’t this the sort of reconstructive thinking that the Liberal Democrat needs?
Spot on Tony.
Yesterdays news brings a new dimension. most of the likely leadership candidates voted for Student Fees to rise. Unless this boil is lanced it will cause more problems at the next election than Tim’s christian views. We cannot afford to scrap it but we need to look at spreading load and removing unfair interest rate rises.
Some of the most unfair aspects of austerity need reviewing. Bedroom Tax should only apply to those who have been offered a move, the disabled need to be treated fairly and the cap on in work benefits and public sector pay must go. I remain to be convinced that any of the candidates would go down this path
The importance of communication cannot be overstated, we need to encourage bottom up communication now. We must also top behaving like High Street Chuggers in our continual appeal for funds.