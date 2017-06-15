Lord Tony Greaves writes…Where now for the Liberal Democrats? Part 2: What we do about it

Yesterday, I laid out the issues facing the party. Here is my analysis of what we should do about them.

I suggest there are four or five things that should now be priorities for the party as an organisation and a movement. They may look rather different from each other but I suggest that they gel together more than may be immediately obvious. This is not an order of importance – I think they are all equally important.

First, in view of the election result we need to insure against the threat of another General Election in the next 12 months or two years. The very survival of the party requires a presence in the House of Commons. That means making sure that the 12 seats we held will be held again – no more carelessness or complacency. It means a similar level of intensive continuous work and campaigning in the 25 or so seats that are realistic targets for gains in an early poll. And those seats need to build up their local organisation to a level where they do not depend on support from lots of people in the surrounding areas and beyond when the election comes.

Second, from a longer term perspective, we need to rebuild and recreate the party as a campaigning organisation and movement. Campaigning in recent years has been diminished to mean just election campaigning, and a lot of that is now done in an arid “painting by numbers” fashion. The campaigning that gives political activity its interest, its excitement, its achievements, and its fun (and who is going to do it for year after year if it’s not fun?) is campaigning on issues, on projects, on protests, on getting things done. Community politics. It’s something the party almost abandoned during the Coalition. And campaigning of this kind is not just about elections – they are part of it but only a part. It’s much, much more, and genuinely all the year round stuff.

Third, two years after the end of the policy debilitation of the Coalition, it’s time for the party to start to think again about what it stands for. Why it exists. A good start is the preamble to the constitution (all of it, not just the first bits that derive from the Ramsay Muir/Elliot Dodds Liberal Party constitution from the mid-1930s, excellent though they are). In particular we need to re-establish our credentials as the progressive centre-left Liberal party of British politics, not just an airy-fairy party of small-l liberalism which increasingly means all things to everyone apart from the populist right and hard left, and so nothing much at all.

Following from that, do we really have a proper role for our members? Do we really try to involve them all in a movement for Liberal change – in the ideas, the action, the aims and achievements? Communication now seems almost all top-down, an eternal stream of emails and tweets from on high (in which respect the top-down decision to close down Liberal Democrat News was just one example of various errors on the part of party HQ). Including the dispiriting number of straight appeals for more and yet more money, one of the results of which must just be to drain resources from weak constituencies to rich ones.

Finally (for the moment) we need to work out why we get elected to local authorities and seek membership of other public bodies. I do think that back in the 1980s we used to have a good idea of why we do it. By and large we seem to have lost that other than being more effective, or more efficient, or better value for money, than the others. But anyone can take that bare utilitarian approach and many do. What is it about a Liberal-run Council that is unique and different – how and why? It’s not easy nowadays to cope with the scale of the budget cuts and that alone can take up the time and energies of anyone. But if we are not that different, why bother? I am arguing for going back to the idea that local politics, on and off the Council, linked to local campaigning, is a worthwhile activity in itself and a reason for our existence, not just a stepping stone to national success.

The Federal party has just reformed its democratic structures in ways which seem to me to be almost wholly unhelpful; a huge democratic deficit remains within the party. Be that as it may, I doubt if the party is currently geared to achieving any of these five broad objectives. But we have to use what we have got. The Federal Board and its offshoots, together with state parties and any regional parties that have any capacity, needs to take on the first (survival) task immediately. I suspect the second (campaigning) objective and the renewed approach to local councils will have to be done by external bodies, as it was done successfully in the past, but this will mean a very radical change in the work of such as ALDC and the Liberal Democrat group on the LGA.

I suppose the “what are we for?” question should lie with the Federal Policy Committee though its current policy-making processes are pretty well bust, and its rather useless obsession with getting a detailed policy on everything under the sun would have to be ditched. It will certainly need help from people with inspiration and vision though whether the Social Liberal Forum is up to this remains to be proven. As for the role of members, I know that some local parties among those who have been fortunate to get lots of new members have tried to involve them a lot more, with varying degrees of success. But we have to keep on trying.