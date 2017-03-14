Lorely Burt calls for help for girls in “period poverty”

Every time I remember when I’m in the supermarket, I try to buy a packet of sanitary towels to stick in the food bank donations trolley because I know how difficult it is for women facing poverty to deal with the additional cost that periods bring. The BBC reports this week that girls are missing school because they can’t afford sanitary protection.

Girls in the UK are missing school because they cannot afford sanitary protection, a charity has said. Freedom4Girls was contacted by a school in Leeds after it became concerned about teenage girls’ attendance. The group provides sanitary products to women in Kenya – but is now doing the same in West Yorkshire. One teenager told the BBC she taped toilet roll to her underwear and missed school “every month” because of her period. Two teenage girls spoke to BBC Radio Leeds about how they tried to cope without tampons, sanitary towels or pain relief.

A discussion on Women’s Hour this morning also highlighted the problem.

It’s good to see that our Equalities spokesperson, Lorely Burt, is bringing this up in her speech in the Budget debate in the House of Lords.

I wonder if the minister saw the story about a charity which sends sanitary products to girls in Africa being asked if they could donate some to girls in Leeds, who are bunking off school each month because they can’t afford sanitary products to wear to school. This is a shocking state of affairs, where low-income girls and women cannot afford hygiene products during their period My lords, we can’t have this in THIS country. So can I make a suggestion for the government to consider? Could we not give sanitary towels to girls who qualify for free school meals? We already know who these girls are, and the cost of setting up the system would, I’m sure, be very small. And it would mean that ALL girls in school could confidently attend school all month round without having to worry about the embarrassment of their period letting them down. The government is investing hundreds of millions of pounds for their pet project of free schools, many of which will end up as selective – helping mostly middle class children further up the ladder at the expense of the rest. Liberal Democrats want you to invest a very modest amount to protect the dignity and the education of some of the lowest income, most deprived children in our country. That’s not too much to ask is it, for a government that wants ‘a country that works for everyone?

If you want to make a donation to Freedom4Girls, the charity mentioned in the news article. you can do so here. And remember, when you’re in the supermarket, buy some towels or tampons for the food bank.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings