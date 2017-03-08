Lorely Burt writes: We can’t call ourselves a democracy when men monopolise public life

The theme for International Women’s Day 2017 is ‘Be Bold for Change’ – this got me thinking about how we, as Liberal Democrats, can do our bit to help forge a better and more gender equal world. Of course, as a party we have already taken a great leap forward for the future to make sure we reflect the diversity of the country with the ‘Electing Diverse MPs’ motion passed almost a year ago. But as individuals what can we do to make sure that more women get involved and active in the party at every level?

It was less than six months ago that we, both men and women pulling together, managed to get Sarah Olney elected to Parliament. Like many of you there was a defining moment that made her join the Liberal Democrats and get stuck in, but we have to remember that not all women will put themselves forward like that and some may need more encouragement than others. We all have a responsibility to reach out to those women we think would make great Liberal Democrat elected representatives, and let’s face it we can all think of one or two. The evidence is clear – if a woman is approached to stand then she is most likely to consider it.

Change will not happen overnight, it will take all our efforts to make these incremental changes. Let us never be complacent, as this year’s theme reminds us – we must be bold. We are a country that prides itself on being progressive and inclusive – yet Parliament, our country’s highest decision-making body, is only 30% female.

Women make up over half of the population – it is common sense that they should be involved at every stage of the democratic process. Why should the rules that govern us be made without us? It’s a lot like Europe – if we are not sitting around the table when decisions are made our voice will simply not be heard. This is not because there is a cabal of vindictive men looking to oppress us, although I can think of a few who probably are – Philip Davies anyone…, but just by the virtue that men will look at things from a different perspective and bring different experiences to bear on the decisions that they make. They don’t think from a female perspective.

With Brexit, Trump and who knows what next, now more than ever we need to strengthen and entrench the representation of women within public life. Diversity, inclusion and equality are a not a burden and it’s time to stop seeing them as such. We cannot call ourselves a true democracy when men continue to monopolise public life and when women are still fighting to gain an equal footing to their male counterparts. If change is going to come we must all demand it; because when women are ignored, disregarded and under-utilised we all lose out, so let us be bold for change.

* Lorely Burt was the Liberal Democrat MP for Solihull until 2015 and is now a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords.