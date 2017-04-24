The Voice

Lynne Featherstone hits out at UKIP’s FGM policy

By | Mon 24th April 2017 - 7:43 pm

Lynne Featherstone has, rightly, reacted with horror to UKIP’s proposal to “implement school-based medical checks on girls from groups at high risk of suffering FGM. These should take place annually and whenever they return from trips overseas.”

Lynne, in her work as Home Office and International Development Minister, changed the law to tackle FGM. She said:

UKIP’s approach is horrifically heavy-handed and will alienate the very communities we are trying to reach out to. We should be training our teachers and other providers such as community experts to identify those at risk and teaching children themselves that FGM is wrong and to come forward if they fear for themselves or a friend.

In Coalition, we put a statutory duty on frontline workers to report concerns of FGM – we need them to have the confidence to do so, and this means better training. Research shows that school teachers are still too scared to talk about FGM, honour-based violence and forced marriage, let alone report it. This is where we should concentrate our efforts not forcing girls to undergo invasive medical examinations.

UKIP seem to try and out-do Le Pen with right-wing policies that are insensitive and frankly outrageous.

2 Comments

  • Lorenzo Cherin 24th Apr '17 - 11:23pm

    Well said Baroness Feartherstone ! A typically sensible reaction from our front bench stalwart , a typically ludicrous policy ,from a typically preposterous UKIP !

  • Lorenzo Cherin 24th Apr '17 - 11:24pm

    Apologies to Lynne for the spelling !

