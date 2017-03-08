Making women’s work visible

As Kirsten pointed out earlier, women do the lion’s share of unpaid caring work.

In Scotland, Engender, an organisation dedicated to advancing the cause of gender equality, is concentrating this International Wonen’s Day and throughout 2017, on that work that women do that often doesn’t get credited or appreciated. Today they have been asking women to tell others about that unrecognised work using the hashtag #MakingWorkVisible. Why not join in? I thought today was going to be a quiet day until I filled in their survey and realised how much of my day was going to be spent looking after the other members, human and canine, of my household,

Here’s a video they originally published a few years ago which shows how women’s work is marginalised:

This is important because so much of the support work our society relies on to survive is carried out by women who don’t have an equal say in how our society is run. That’s why the fight for gender equality is so important.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings