Caron Lindsay

Making women’s work visible

By | Wed 8th March 2017 - 3:52 pm

As Kirsten pointed out earlier, women do the lion’s share of unpaid caring work.

In Scotland, Engender, an organisation dedicated to advancing the cause of gender equality, is concentrating this International Wonen’s Day and throughout 2017, on that work that women do that often doesn’t get credited or appreciated. Today they have been asking women to tell others about that unrecognised work using the hashtag #MakingWorkVisible. Why not join in? I thought today was going to be a quiet day until I filled in their survey and realised how much of my day was going to be spent looking after the other members, human and canine, of my household,

Here’s a video they originally published a few years ago which shows how women’s work is marginalised:

This is important because so much of the support work our society relies on to survive is carried out by women who don’t have an equal say in how our society is run. That’s why the fight for gender equality is so important.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Recent Comments

  • User AvatarAndrew Hickey 8th Mar - 5:54pm
    I agree that Jennie would be fantastic if she'd stand, though I understand her reasons for not doing, and she'd be great on regional candidates...
  • User AvatarLorenzo Cherin 8th Mar - 5:53pm
    Adendum I appreciate that Baroness Burt is not meaning what I allude to, and might not have picked the headline, which does unfortunately imply what...
  • User AvatarJennie 8th Mar - 5:49pm
    And yes, Jackie would (will!) be a fabulous MP, & as Gadsden says, is not backwards about coming forwards.
  • User AvatarJennie 8th Mar - 5:48pm
    There's no way I'd stand for the commons, sorry. I'd end up going postal just from being a candidate. I wouldn't mind being in the...
  • User AvatarCaron Lindsay 8th Mar - 5:46pm
    I came to write Jennie Rigg and discover that others have blazed that trail before me...
  • User AvatarLorenzo Cherin 8th Mar - 5:40pm
    Kirsten You speak of an important subject , which goes to show, despite a completely open and predominantly supportive party system, that includes women in...