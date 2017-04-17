Natalie Chindipha

Manchester BME Inspiration Day

By | Mon 17th April 2017 - 4:06 pm

Do you know someone who you think should be an MP? Then tell them about our BME Inspiration Day taking place in Manchester on Saturday 22 April. Or perhaps you are the person who would enjoy the day!

Inspiration Days are friendly and informal events, designed to give members, especially new members, the opportunity to develop their skills, learn more about becoming active in the party and meet other like-minded people from across the regions.

This day is specifically for anyone who self identifies as an ethnic minority.

The training will cover:

  • Advice on getting more involved through different party roles such as becoming a Parliamentary candidate
  • How the Party is organised and including the rights and responsibilities of members
  • Identifying and developing confident communication skills
  • Creating a personal action plan

After the training, you will have the opportunity to put your new skills to the test by getting involved in the current Manchester Gorton by-election campaign- giving you hands on campaign experience!

The day will be held at the Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel. The cost for the day is £10 and includes lunch and refreshments. Spaces are limited, register for your place by emailing [email protected].

If you are a student, unemployed, or unable to afford the fee, please let us know and the £10 fee will be waived.

* Natalie Chindipha has been Diversity & Talent Support Manager since July 2016. She works within the Diversity Team at LDHQ to support and encourage diversity initiatives across the party.

2 Comments

  • Lorenzo Cherin 18th Apr '17 - 12:44am

    Natalie writes about a superb idea and practical solution to encourage more participation.

    It is an irony that our party had more BME candidates than even the main parties , in the general election, but all of them lost , there are few obvious winnable or safe seats for our party in popular times, but after the , coalition, no way !

    We must ensure some of those excellent representatives of our party stay with it , as well as attract new members and prospective councillors , or , one day , mps !

