Michael Taylor

March for truth

By | Mon 5th June 2017 - 10:25 am

I have now reached the USA on my round the world trip.

On Saturday, we joined our host, a nonagenarian veteran of the Democratic Party on a march for for truth. This march was one of over 150 in towns and cities all over the USA demanding that politicians and especially Trump start putting the people first instead of sectional interests, stop telling lies and that Congress start a serious investigation into the various allegations about Trump including how much tax he has (n’t) paid, his links with the Russians, the facts about health care and much more. Speaker after speaker demanded that congress and the president put the country before their own narrow interests. It was really fun to be amongst such enthusiastic people, who really want politics to serve the wider electorate. Most of them are Democratic Party supporters, but they recognise that if the DP is to serve the interests of the majority it too must change.

It seems to me that we could could do with a movement for truth in the UK. So many lies have been sold to the British public as facts and facts have been denigrated as the campaign of fear. Looked at from afar the current election, Lib Dems mostly excepted, has been a massive deceit of the British electorate, because the programmes of the Tories and Labour bear more relationship to fiction than fact. In addition the excuses, evasions, half truths and downright lies that pass for political argument are a disgrace to democracy.

When it comes to Brexit, the whole edifice is built on fantasy and both the Labour and Tory parties wilfully ignore the facts and pretend that Brexit is easy and the the EU will give us whatever we demand.

In the midst of a general election, people probably have little time to consider the implications for the UK of a campaign for truth and against the ever spreading lies sold as facts in the media and on line.

After June 9th, perhaps we should come together and start along the road to truth.

* Dr Michael Taylor has been a party member since 1964. He is currently enjoying a round the world trip.

