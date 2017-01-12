Massive Lib Dem swing to GAIN Sunderland council seat from Labour in by-elections clean sweep

We’ve run some cracking results late on Thursday nights in the last 8 months but this one is pretty amazing even by those standards.

Last May, in the Sandhill ward in Sunderland, we got, to put it euphemistically, a modest 90 votes. Labour got 1229.

And tonight, this happened.

Sandhill (Sunderland) result:

LDEM: 45.0% (+41.5)

LAB: 25.0% (-29.9)

UKIP: 18.7% (-7.2)

CON: 10.0% (-5.7)

GRN: 1.3% (+1.3) — Britain Elects (@britainelects) January 12, 2017

I’m sorry. What?!

Yes, you read it right.

Liberal Democrat GAIN Sandhill (Sunderland) from Labour. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) January 12, 2017

Bowsers. Congratulations, Cllr Stephen O’Brien and your hardy team for running one hell of a polling day operation in the snow.

And there could be more good news on the way.

Lib Dems also expected to gain Gade Valley (Three Rivers) from the Tories. Result should be due soon. https://t.co/DOXMzHG1fJ — Britain Elects (@britainelects) January 12, 2017

This is a ward which did have 3 Liberal Democrat councillors in 2014 but we lost a seat to the Tories in 2015.

There’s only two by-elections. Could we get a clean sweep?

And it is. The result has just been confirmed and it means that Three Rivers is once again a majority Lib Dem Council. Brilliant work by Alex Michaels and the superb Liberal Democrat team in Three Rivers.

Here’s the result. Normally a 24% increase in the vote would be spectacular but tonight it is slightly overshadowed.

Gade Valley (Three Rivers) result:

LDEM: 60.9% (+24.0)

CON: 19.1% (-22.9)

LAB: 11.6% (-9.6)

UKIP: 6.7% (+6.7)

GRN: 1.8% (+1.8) — Britain Elects (@britainelects) January 12, 2017

So, two very different results. An amazing gain that few would have expected from Labour in the north. UKIP’s vote fell by a third, too. In contrast, we are also doing very well and re-gaining support in our areas of strength. Not bad for a bitterly cold Winter’s day’s work.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings