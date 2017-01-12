Caron Lindsay

Massive Lib Dem swing to GAIN Sunderland council seat from Labour in by-elections clean sweep

By | Thu 12th January 2017 - 11:07 pm

We’ve run some cracking results late on Thursday nights in the last 8 months but this one is pretty amazing even by those standards.

Last May, in the Sandhill ward in Sunderland, we got, to put it euphemistically, a modest 90 votes. Labour got 1229.

And tonight, this happened.

I’m sorry. What?!

Yes, you read it right.

Bowsers. Congratulations, Cllr Stephen O’Brien and your hardy team for running one hell of a polling day operation in the snow.

And there could be more good news on the way.

This is a ward which did have 3 Liberal Democrat councillors in 2014 but we lost a seat to the Tories in 2015.

There’s only two by-elections. Could we get a clean sweep?

And it is. The result has just been confirmed and it means that Three Rivers is once again a majority Lib Dem Council. Brilliant work by Alex Michaels and the superb Liberal Democrat team in Three Rivers.

Here’s the result. Normally a 24% increase in the vote would be spectacular but tonight it is slightly overshadowed.

So, two very different results. An amazing gain that few would have expected from Labour in the north. UKIP’s vote fell by a third, too. In contrast, we are also doing very well and re-gaining support in our areas of strength. Not bad for a bitterly cold Winter’s day’s work.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

3 Comments

  • Ian Patterson 12th Jan '17 - 11:11pm

    Niall Hodson our man in Sunderland only got on Council last May. Labour have been unpleasant to him ever since.

  • Terence Weldon 12th Jan '17 - 11:13pm

    Staggeringly good news. With all the talk of UKIP making inroads into Labour’s working class vote up North, there had been some speculation that they might give Labour a run for their money in Sandhill. Instead – this!

    NumberCruncherPolitics on Twitter calculates this is a 37.5% swing, in an area that voted 60% leave.At least at local council level, LibDems are clearly making big, steady by-election gains in varied parts of the country, and in leave as well as remain areas.

    The challenge now will be to extend the pattern across a broader front, for the May county and other local elections.

  • TonyJ 12th Jan '17 - 11:17pm

    Wow!! It’s hard to put into words just how impressive this is.

