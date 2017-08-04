Mathew’s Musings – commentary on this week’s news

Embed from Getty Images

NO S***, BREXIT

This week, two significant individuals have told various truths about the impending catastrophe that is Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union and have both faced ridicule and scorn for daring to do so.

Firstly Mark Carney, the Governor of the Bank of England, expressed the statement of the obvious that uncertainty due to Brexit is already having a negative effect on the UK’s economy.

Well, no s*** Sherlock.

The growth forecast has been revised down and the pound has fallen.

Consumer confidence has also taken a hit.

This comes as no surprise at all to those of us who knew that those saying breezily that ‘nothing has changed’ since the poll last June, were heading for a very big wake up call.

And all this is before we’ve actually left the EU.

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair is right to refer to Brexit as a massive act of ‘self-harm.’

Then, on this very day, the new Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar called Brexit ‘the challenge of this generation.’

Visiting Northern Ireland, the Fine Gael politician said ‘every single aspect of life in (the province) could be affected by Brexit,’ and pointedly stated that those in the UK Tory Government who want a hard Brexit have had fourteen months to come up with a plan and have palpably failed to do so.

He indicated that more moderate forces must now do so.

For making these demonstrably sensible and straightforward statements both Carney and Varadkar have faced criticism and mockery from the Brexit-backing keyboard warriors, who believe any criticism of our withdrawal and the way the British Government is dealing with it is tantamount to treason.

In fact, we need more people of substance to be raising these and other concerns.

We’re currently perilously close to a cliff-edge, from which the landing if we fall off it is likely to be harder economically, culturally, socially and emotionally than anything we’ve faced as a nation in decades.

As Vince Cable rightly says, we need an ‘exit from Brexit.’

And we need it now!

MENTAL HEALTH

We’re fortunate in our party to have the leading advocate for better Mental Health provision, services and parity of any political party, in our Health Spokesperson and former Care Minister Norman Lamb.

It’s devastating to see this current Tory-only government rolling back on the funding commitments made for Mental Health during the Coalition years.

It’s yet another reminder, whatever the criticism some of us have of those years, of the difference having Liberal Democrat Ministers in place made on a range of policy areas.

Though no longer in Ministerial office, Norman Lamb continues to be a powerful champion for genuine parity between mental and physical health.

As we’ve heard so powerfully attested to this week, at present all too many people suffering with mental ill health-and especially children and young people-are being let down by a government which talks the talk on Mental Health but fails, time and again, to walk the walk.

Thank goodness we have Norman and grassroots advocates like my friend Lee Dargue, to hold their feet to the fire.

WAR AND PEACE

On Sunday, I took myself off to the cinema in Hinckley to see ‘Dunkirk.’

A deeply powerful and arresting film, it portrays the Dunkirk evacuation in the Second World War.

A reminder of the sacrifices of so many of what was, arguably, the bravest generation.

I’m as near to being a pacifist without actually being one, if that makes sense.

I believe armed combat must be the absolute last resort and all diplomatic efforts must be exhausted before conflict is entered in to.

But, sometimes, as in the 1940s, there is no other alternative.

I, like millions of others, am eternally grateful to my late grandparents’ generation for the sacrifices they made, to save us all from tyranny.

It is now our job to ensure the peaceful inheritance they granted us is not squandered.

* Mathew Hulbert is Vice Chair of Bosworth Constituency Lib Dems and a former Councillor.