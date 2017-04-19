Maximising the number of pro-European MPs

By | Wed 19th April 2017 - 8:55 am

Not just Liberal Democrats but small “l” liberals in all political parties should welcome the opportunity the June General Election will provide for voters to make clear their priorities by voting for candidates committed to the fight for us to maintain a continued close relationship with Europe.

In this increasingly uncertain world, there is nothing more important than that.

Those candidates will not just be Liberal Democrats.

If we want to maximise the strength of the opposition to May’s “hard Brexit”, the Lib Dems should have the courage to concentrate their limited resources on their candidates in seats that we can win this time ,which means making hard decisions about not squandering time,energy and money in seats that we cannot.

If we want to make a reality of any version of a progressive alliance, the Liberal Democrats cannot expect Labour to stand aside in some seats (or decide to make only a token effort )unless we are also prepared to stand aside (or make only a token effort) in selected seats where a pro-European Labour candidate has a very much better chance.

It will go against the grain – but it must be done!

And should there be a small number of liberal Conservatives brave enough to prefer to stand as independents rather than fight the election on a hard Brexit Tory manifesto, we should be prepared to stand aside and support them too!

* Duncan Greenland has been a member of the Liberal Democrats for many years

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Raw 19th Apr - 8:41am
    And of course it's perfectly possible that after their Annus Horribilis General Election in June, the Labour Party may have elected a vigorous new Leader...
  • User AvatarMartin 19th Apr - 8:34am
    The Fixed Term Parliament Act tried to ensure that any early election should be a bipartisan agreement. Rolling over at May's behest is not required....
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 19th Apr - 8:33am
    @ Catherine. Yes, I completely agree. My comment was satirical.
  • User AvatarGlenn 19th Apr - 8:33am
    Tonyhill, The more I think about it, the more I agree. If it does happen, I only hope it backfires. May has a workable majority,...
  • User AvatarCatherine Jane Crosland 19th Apr - 8:11am
    David Raw, You say "Don't mention the coalition". But the coalition is the main reason that people give when saying that they will not consider...
  • User AvatarAlistair 19th Apr - 8:07am
    As other posters have said the BMA have colluded with various governments to restrict training places and the supply of Doctors. We have one of...
Wed 19th Apr 2017
19:30
LibDem Drinks
Thu 4th May 2017
Westminster Parliament, Manchester Gorton by-election