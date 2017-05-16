Caron Lindsay

May doesn’t care about disabled people losing their benefits – Farron

By | Tue 16th May 2017 - 10:28 am

Theresa May was confronted over disability benefit cuts yesterday, during a rare encounter with ordinary people.  Cathy Mohan, who lives in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, berated the Prime Minister over cuts to service and social security for people with learning disabilities.

Watch the encounter here.

Tim Farron said:

Theresa May has shown she just doesn’t care about people like Cathy who are seeing their benefits slashed and prices rise.

Instead of addressing concerns over learning disabilities – she tried to change the subject to mental health.

Theresa May isn’t listening and is taking people for granted.

People don’t have to settle for this cold, mean-spirited vision of Britain.

A better future is available. The Liberal Democrats will stand up against a bad Brexit deal that will cost jobs and push up prices, and we will reverse Conservative cuts to benefits for people not fit for work.

If you think Cathy deserves a Member of Parliament who will speak up for her, you might wish to help Layla Moran win Oxford West and Abingdon.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

4 Comments

  • john 16th May '17 - 10:43am

    I see the Lib Dems are falling down into the `emotional correctness` trap. This is a jungian trap that assumes that everyone is an extroverted feeler (like Tim) and sets up a hierarchy of response with that as its summit and judges others accordingly.

    May is an ISTJ personality type – obviously something her detractors have a go at as it’s below average in the population with females compared to males. As it seems odd her response is seen as `uncaring`. It assumes that ISTJs are uncaring because they don’t show their care in societally understandable ways. Tim is an ESFP personality type so loves to go out gladhanding while Corbyn i imagine is INTP/ENTP (?) the most difficult to `read` of the three.

  • malc 16th May '17 - 10:59am

    “we will reverse Conservative cuts to benefits for people not fit for work”

    There were far more cuts to “benefits for people not fit for work” under the coalition government. Is Tim going to reverse those? I wonder if this has been costed?

  • Alan Depauw 16th May '17 - 11:43am

    Maybe she cares, but the policy for which she most explicitly demands a mandate is to leave the single market and the customs union. Her direction will inevitably reduce Britain’s growth rate relative to what it would be were we to remain. It may even lead to recession.

    We are well on the way there with industrial output having fallen and the trade balance having widened over the first quarter. Inflation has risen to an unexpected high of 2.7% whilst the CIPD, the professional body for HR managers, predicts wage increases over the forthcoming year to be a mere 1%. The euphoria of debt-fuelled spending is fizzling out faced with the reality of maxed-out credit cards

    People are already getting poorer and there will simply not be the money available to improve public services. Expressing care means nothing if you are deliberately driving the nation into poverty.

  • Trefor Hunter 16th May '17 - 12:18pm

    Far from being ‘strong and stable’, the conservatives are morphing into a
    Miasma of Mediocraty in everything they try to do.
    Any claims they make depend on others to execute with, of course insufficient funds, leaving the third parties to take the blame and being labelled as incompetant.
    The NHS IT crisis is a perfect example of the consequences of the way ‘the plan’ falls apart.
    The Southern Railway debacle is purely down to the Government pushing an agenda which Southern squirm around trying to operate a service. Believe me, railwaymen take great pride in operating a good service.
    On BBC SouthEast news last night, the Lewes MP (Cons) put the blame on to Network Rail, (nationalized of course) having been blocked by Central Office from any critical statements following the complete ceasation of the train service to Seaford.
    ‘Don’t blame us’ the Miasma whinged.

