Maybe not! We must not let Theresa get away with it.

We have two by-elections to fight within five weeks, so this is urgent.

It was bad enough that Prime Minister May declared on January 17th her intention for Britain to leave the single market and make a definite break with the EU. But it was also made clear subsequently that, when the negotiations on terms of leaving are completed, the options she intends to put to Parliament will be to either accept them, or reject them and leave without a deal.

The option of rejecting the deal, but also deciding to remain in the EU, will not be offered.

Of course, Parliament could refuse to endorse this, probably involving a vote of no confidence and an early General Election, but that looks unlikely. The Liberal Democrats alone demand that the final decision should be between leaving with the negotiated terms or staying in, and that this should be decided by the people in another referendum. We maintain that what voting out in the first plebiscite on June 23 would mean for the country was not fully explained or foreseen, and when the full consequences for Britain’s future out of the EU have become apparent in two years’ time, the people should have the final right to decide.

This strong, clear position is unique to the Liberal Democrats, as is our unflinching commitment to staying in the EU if possible and helping its development from within. Yet if a majority of the British people still wants to leave after the negotiations, so be it. And the current polls suggest that the result of the June Referendum would not alter much if there were a rerun now: ‘Remainers’ have not persuaded sufficient ‘Outers’ to change their minds. Not enough bad economic consequences have yet been evident.

Theresa May’s clarity of purpose in her speech, after six months of obfuscation, probably produced a sense of relief and acceptance for some people. The wishes of the 48% who voted Remain have been left unexplored, while Brexiteers have accused people exercising their right to continue the arguments of ignoring the will of the people. Finally, leaving the EU has been talked of so much as being inevitable, that now it may seem so.

But Liberal Democrats know that this is not the case, and, with two by-elections pending, now is the time to declare it and confront the Government line. With the Labour Opposition weak and divided the Tories scent victory, provided they can persuade sufficient would-be UKIP voters that they themselves adequately represent UKIP wishes, which should not be impossible for them. As Tim Farron has said, only the Liberal Democrats provide effective opposition now, and we can demonstrate that in both by-elections by taking many votes that the Tories covet, curbing their ambitions and aiming to win ourselves.

We will stand up not only for the wishes of Remainers, but also for the desperate needs of our country. For Theresa May’s strategic plan will not work. As the European Parliament’s Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt has said, “It is an illusion to suggest that the UK will be permitted to leave the EU, but then be free to opt back in to the best parts of the European project.”

The tortuous negotiations to come, expending so much of our Government’s time and human resources, will be obliged to set tariffs and customs checks where there are none now, and limit useful EU immigration while ignoring larger numbers coming from outside the EU. So let us ask the voters of Copeland and Stoke Central to say ‘no’ to Mrs May’s fantasy plans, and ‘yes’ to the Liberal Democrats’ rational opposition and ever-growing support, because Brexit of whatever hue would still be bad for our country.

* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.