May’s Brexit setup denies remaining EU states what she wants to recover for Britain: sovereignty over their nation(als)

As the Brexiteers slogan “take back control” clearly shows, the taking back of government control not only over your own territory, but also over the whole of your population, nation, (in short: “national sovereignty”) is a central plank in the whole, over-ambitious and under-estimated, undertaking that is Brexit.
But in Theresa May’s proposed treatment of EU citizens in the UK, she in two ways denies the governments of the continental states who, very sensibly, choose to remain in the EU (and, conversely, some British citizens) what she herself wants to “take back from Brussels’ clutches”: national sovereignty.
She does that first by insisting that the fate of EU inhabitants of the UK will exclusively be decided by British courts (and authorities), and that London will (negotiating with Brussels) co-decide the cutoff date of the 5 year term you need to get a “settled status” in the UK.
And, because she and Brussels agree that it will be a mirror image operation, the fate of UK citizens in continental EU states is thus left to their respective national courts. Well, the courts in Poland and Hungary are being transformed into the servants of regimes that have heavy prejudices against fundamental West European and British values like the Trias Politica of separate powers, liberal democratic values, western education (George Soros’s university) and women’s rights (work beside family life, abortion). The less agents, carriers of western ideals and freedoms living in Poland and Hungary, the better, is the way Orban and Kaczyński think about guarding what they call the sacred “National Identity” of their “embattled” nations. See the way they marginalized liberal opposition amongst their own citizens, and how Kaczynski’s people humiliated Tusk (and Orban the professors/students of Soros).
In handing to British courts/authorities the decision about whether (and to what degree) EU citizens in Britain get similar rights as native Britons, May amputates or usurps the sovereignty and responsibility of continental EU governments over all their citizens, especially those in the UK. And by implicating that the fate of UK citizens in continental EU states could be decided by the national, native (if not: nativist) courts, she gives foreign judges say over British citizens about something as fundamental as continuing to live and work in families, neighborhoods, communities, in EU countries they’ve come to know, love and trust.
Let’s get back to first principles:
- don’t do unto others what you don’t want to be done to yourselve(s), and
- give all European expats: both the EU citizens in the UK, and the British in continental Europe, exactly the same treatment in judging whether they’ll be allowed to stay where they have chosen to live and work.
The simplest way to do and guarantee that equal treatment and equality of judicial (and social) position:
- let the European Court of Justice judge both groups of cases simultaneously.
* Bernard Aris is a Dutch historian (university of Leiden), and Documentation assistant to the D66 parliamentary Party. He is a member of the Brussels/EU branch of the LibDems.
Is it not a generally accepted principle that if you go to another country (either temporarily or permanently), you put yourself under their laws and their courts?
Imagine if I went to the USA, was arrested, and tried to defend myself on the grounds that what I had done would not be a crime in the UK! Would anyone think that was reasonable?
Despite desperately hoping that this country stays in the EU, I can’t see how ECJ jurisdiction is tenable should we leave.
EU citizens should have the same rights as British citizens – but not more.
The simplest way to achieve that equality would be to offer British citizenship, at no cost other than that of a passport, to anyone that applies and has met the residency criteria.
Yes, Dav, it is a generally accepted principle. If I went to live in India, or Australia, I would not be protected by UK (or indeed EU) law there, as I would be outside the jurisdiction. I would be subject to Indian or Australian law [delete as appropriate]. When in Rome, as they say.
Bernard has gone wrong in his first paragraph, where he wrongly stated that a central plank of Brexit was about getting sovereignty back not only over our territory but also the population, or nation. But this is incorrect. It was always and only about taking control of the laws that take effect in this jurisdiction, and this one alone: it was never about controlling anyone beyond these shores, wherever they are in the world.
Maybe the proposed reciprocity deal has muddied the waters a bit. There is no question of the UK “denying” other European governments “control” over their citizens here – Brexit is merely a recognition that when their citizens are here, they are under British law only, and when UK citizens are in eg Poland, they are under Polish and EU law. Just like Americans or Canadians would be.
Hope that’s cleared that up.
Bernard, I’m not sure what point you are trying to make.
Fundamentally the issue of non-UK EU national’s living in the UK and UK nationals living in EU countries can be resolved in one of two ways:
1. Do nothing and wait until the UK leaves the EU, at which point there is no such thing as “non-UK EU national’s living in the UK”, there will only be French, German, Dutch, Polish etc nationals living in the UK. Similarly, UK nationals currently living in the EU will lose their ‘EU’ status and become UK nationals living in France, Germany, Spain etc. Thus the status of individuals living outside of their home nation will be subject to agreements between the UK and the 27 (sovereign) national governments of the remaining EU members – note the absence of EU involvement in these agreements.
2. Negotiate an agreement with the EU, which is binding on the 27 members.
From your post, it would seem the UK is trying to negotiate an agreement with the EU (option 2) concerning those non-UK EU nationals currently living in the UK, whilst recognising the post-Brexit reality that option 1 represents.
Given the obsession with ‘sovereignty’, I can’t see T.May et al. agreeing to anything that gives any EU institution any remit that could be seen as overiding Westminster…
I am with Bernard here, because foreign residents need long-term stability which is guaranteed by ongoing reciprocity. If peoples’ fate is quickly subject to legal and political volatility in 28 independent jurisdictions, this goal is being missed. If there is a long-term contract between the 28, ECJ-supervision would be a logical consequence.