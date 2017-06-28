May’s Brexit setup denies remaining EU states what she wants to recover for Britain: sovereignty over their nation(als)

As the Brexiteers slogan “take back control” clearly shows, the taking back of government control not only over your own territory, but also over the whole of your population, nation, (in short: “national sovereignty”) is a central plank in the whole, over-ambitious and under-estimated, undertaking that is Brexit.

But in Theresa May’s proposed treatment of EU citizens in the UK, she in two ways denies the governments of the continental states who, very sensibly, choose to remain in the EU (and, conversely, some British citizens) what she herself wants to “take back from Brussels’ clutches”: national sovereignty.

She does that first by insisting that the fate of EU inhabitants of the UK will exclusively be decided by British courts (and authorities), and that London will (negotiating with Brussels) co-decide the cutoff date of the 5 year term you need to get a “settled status” in the UK.

And, because she and Brussels agree that it will be a mirror image operation, the fate of UK citizens in continental EU states is thus left to their respective national courts. Well, the courts in Poland and Hungary are being transformed into the servants of regimes that have heavy prejudices against fundamental West European and British values like the Trias Politica of separate powers, liberal democratic values, western education (George Soros’s university) and women’s rights (work beside family life, abortion). The less agents, carriers of western ideals and freedoms living in Poland and Hungary, the better, is the way Orban and Kaczyński think about guarding what they call the sacred “National Identity” of their “embattled” nations. See the way they marginalized liberal opposition amongst their own citizens, and how Kaczynski’s people humiliated Tusk (and Orban the professors/students of Soros).

In handing to British courts/authorities the decision about whether (and to what degree) EU citizens in Britain get similar rights as native Britons, May amputates or usurps the sovereignty and responsibility of continental EU governments over all their citizens, especially those in the UK. And by implicating that the fate of UK citizens in continental EU states could be decided by the national, native (if not: nativist) courts, she gives foreign judges say over British citizens about something as fundamental as continuing to live and work in families, neighborhoods, communities, in EU countries they’ve come to know, love and trust.

Let’s get back to first principles:

don’t do unto others what you don’t want to be done to yourselve(s), and

give all European expats: both the EU citizens in the UK, and the British in continental Europe, exactly the same treatment in judging whether they’ll be allowed to stay where they have chosen to live and work.

The simplest way to do and guarantee that equal treatment and equality of judicial (and social) position:

let the European Court of Justice judge both groups of cases simultaneously.

* Bernard Aris is a Dutch historian (university of Leiden), and Documentation assistant to the D66 parliamentary Party. He is a member of the Brussels/EU branch of the LibDems.