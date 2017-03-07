Paul Walter

Meet Paul Tyler’s (almost) unused cooker…

By | Tue 7th March 2017 - 6:09 pm


Paul (Lord) Tyler shows the nation the oven he has only used once (to warm up a pizza that “was a bit flabby”).

The second episode of “Meet the Lords” aired last night and is available here on BBC iPlayer for the next 29 days. I mentioned, in my review of last week’s opening show, that our own dear Paul (Lord) Tyler was popping up in the programme. Well, this week I am delighted to say that the great Cornish Liberal is featured at some length. The film crew visit him in his little flat and follow him on his daily journey to the Lords.

The programme follows the course of the Lord Strathclyde proposal to clip the wings of the Lords last year. Paul Tyler comments that Lord Strathclyde is probably a good person to be in charge of such attempted reforms but:

He is a foxy, crafty character.

The programme also covers the progress of the Trade Unions Bill, and a defeat of the government on one of its amendments, aided and abetted by the Lib Dem peers.

We also see Lords Strathclyde and West at close quarters, plus some of the doormen (showing their black woollen winter coats and their light summer red coats), the guy who puts the flag up and the guys who clean the windows using things called “carabiners”.

All human life is there!

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is a councillor and one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Parliament.
Advert

One Comment

  • David Raw 7th Mar '17 - 8:23pm

    Dear old Alf Dubbs. What a hero !! It does one’s heart good to see him in action.

    The other heroes were the window cleaners.

    Paul, I can see why he’s still so slim. Only a pizza ? Not even a Cornish pasty ? It’s a delicious irony that Lib Dem Lords are the political descendants of the Asquith plan to flood the Lords with hundreds of new peers to stop the will of the Commons being frustrated.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarlloyd harris 7th Mar - 7:59pm
    All the Lords have done is add to the bill stuff the Government says it was going to do anyway. The problem is people don't...
  • User AvatarPhilip Rolle 7th Mar - 7:56pm
    The people said leave. The Lords seem to want to frustrate that vote. It will do them no good. Mrs May has so far proved...
  • User AvatarCllr Mark Wright 7th Mar - 7:46pm
    Antony Watts: "We need to hear from economists that argue that a government that issues its own currency can do what it likes about spending."...
  • User Avatarmatt 7th Mar - 7:44pm
    I expect this to be overturned in the commons next week and rightly so. It is ludicrous for the Lords to try and tie the...
  • User AvatarMerlene Emerson 7th Mar - 7:28pm
    Oddly enough France appears to have interests still in the S China Sea even today. Historically she had occupied some of the Spratley islands during...
  • User AvatarCatherine Jane Crosland 7th Mar - 6:41pm
    Katharine, Do you absolutely guarantee that you would wholeheartedly support the result of that "second referendum", even if it was still a vote to leave?