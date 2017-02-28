Paul Walter

Meet the Lords – or at least two Lords and one Baroness….

By | Tue 28th February 2017 - 9:52 am

Manderston House 2005

BBC2 started a new series last night called “Meet the Lords”. In the style of last year’s documentary series about the House of Commons, the film crew wondered around the corridors of the House of Lords, and produced some interesting sights.

In fact, it centred on three peers:

Baroness King – This is the previous Oona King, the inspirational MP for Bethnal Green and Bow. In her office she has a photo of a black Margaret Thatcher – which is interesting. We see her putting through an amendment to the Housing Bill – a process involving many hours of lobbying, and we see her children and a bit of her home life. She tells us that she has been through eleven unsuccessful IVF attempts – which qualifies her as an alumni of the school of hard knocks, I would suggest.

Baron Bird – This is John Bird, former homeless youth who founded “The Big Issue”. We see his entrance into the Lords as a “People’s Peer”. He is quite a card and deserves every inch of the red leather on which he perches his experienced bottom. He also can be truly said to have gone through the school of hard knocks.

Lord Palmer has not been through the school of hard knocks, I think it is fair to say. He was born with a chocolate digestive biscuit in his mouth. As the Housing Bill threatened to push the impoverished out onto the streets, we saw him walking around his huge house (see above). We saw him getting quite exercised that the House of Lords TV room had been turned into an office. This prevented him from watching the cricket and the racing in the afternoon – and he was quite upset about that.

We also had a few salty remarks from our own Paul Tyler, wearing a superb selection of colourful ties.

Black Rod was featured quite a lot. We saw him putting on his tights. (I had to look away). He said that he is an expert in the various deniers of the said hosiery.

So that probably sums up the programme. Great entertainment. I marked off about a dozen Lib Dem peers on my bingo card. I saw Lord Purvis twice. We saw the Housing Bill going through its paces. And yes, of course, the House of Lords does a great job and they are all lovely people.

It would be equally lovely, though, to be able to vote for and against them.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is a councillor and one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

2 Comments

  • Paul 28th Feb '17 - 10:48am

    I feel the Lords will come to regret this series.

    The ridiculous comments from Lord Palmer about the conversion of a TV room being converted into an office summed up how out of touch many Peers are with the public perception.

    Lord Tylers’ comments about the best day centre in London might be true, but they really don’t help the perception of Westminster or politics as a whole.

  • David Raw 28th Feb '17 - 10:58am

    I’m afraid I found Leicester City v Liverpool more compelling last night but I have since watched the programme. I noticed my old friend David Shutt enjoying his lunch.

    To be fair to my near neighbour Adrian Palmer, he is quite a nice chap and a few years ago he allowed Manderston to be used for a TV programme – ‘The Edwardian Country House’. It featured a dinner party with M.P.’s David Steel, Archie Kirkwood and Alan Beith all dressed up to the nines dining in fine Edwardian top and tails – and no doubt getting aspirations for their own future elevation.

    I believe ‘downstairs’ didn’t have a vote at the time and suffragettes were still being force fed by the people’s hero and Home Secretary, Winston Churchill.

    One reform I would support is to ban new life peerages to anyone who has donated more than £ 5,000 in any one year to a political party in the last ten years.

