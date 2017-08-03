Mary Reid

Meet Vince Cable

By | Thu 3rd August 2017 - 2:17 pm

The lovely digital team at HQ have interviewed Vince Cable.

He spent his childhood immersed in chocolate, it seems.

I grew up in York, which was then very much an industrial city. Its factories supplied the country’s railway carriages and fed its appetite for sweets. I grew up breathing the all-pervasive smell of sugar, cocoa and vanilla.

My first home was a small terraced house close to the Terry’s chocolate factory. My father Len was a craftsman at Rowntree’s chocolate factory whilst my mother Edith packed chocolates for rival firm Terry’s.

I arrived at the University in York at about the same time as Vince left for university and career, and I have fond memories of Tuesdays, which was chocolate making day at Rowntrees. Walking through the town was like being bathed in chocolate.

After Cambridge he ended up in Glasgow where he became a Labour councillor. He was one of the first Labour members to join the SDP.

Eventually he moved to Twickenham, where he discovered the story of Alan Turing.

Although I never met him, one former constituent has a very special influence on me is Alan Turing, who lived in Hampton for a short while and worked at the National Physics Laboratory in Teddington.

It is hard to overestimate his immense role in the development of modern computing, not to mention helping to shorten the Second World War through his work (alongside his colleagues) at Bletchley Park in breaking the Enigma Code.

Shamefully he was driven to commit suicide at a time when homosexuality was still illegal in this country. For more information about Alan Turing do take a look at an article I wrote about him on Lib Dem Voice.

Aha – a link to Lib Dem Voice – thank you! And a shout out for Turing who is a hero of mine as well.

And on the inevitable question about the Coalition he says:

Some very hard decisions had to be made and I think it is foolish to pretend no mistakes were made.

However looking at the utter chaos we now have with this Government I think it is becoming increasingly clear that it was a far better Government than we have now, or indeed what we faced under many other Governments in the past. I think history will judge the coalition favourably.

You’ll have to read the whole interview for his views on Ed Balls (as a ballroom dancer) and whether his novel will win the Bad Sex Award.

* Mary Reid is the Monday Editor on Lib Dem Voice.

One Comment

  • LibDemer 3rd Aug '17 - 4:53pm

    Vince was one of the more thoughtful members of the coalition government. Though as Business secretary he did allow the government to introduce employment tribunal fees. This did price vulnerable workers out of justice and was not a progressive step.

