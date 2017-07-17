Memorials?

We may not have a monument to Margaret Thatcher but we do have a monument to “Thatcherism”. It is the Grenfell Tower.

The foundation of Thatcherism is the minimisation of the state. It plans and proceeds to reduce government regulation and suppress its spending. It does this without the guidance of long term consequence and human cost.

Tower blocks, like Grenfell, lack sprinkler systems, alarms and secondary exit routes which, before the “bonfire of red-tape”, were the norm. They have been mandatory in New York since 1967. Grenfell proves that they are necessary and yet HMG has not yet withdrawn a press release of 03/04/2016, entitled “Government going to further cut red tape by £10 billion”. It has not reviewed or withdrawn its doctrinaire and dangerously unspecific “One-in, Three-out policy” under which three regulations must be removed every time a new one is introduced.

As well as its economic and social consequences, Thatcherism has affected attitudes, behaviours, relationships and language.

Consider Sir Eric Pickles, Communities and Local Government Secretary who received the relevant parliamentary group’s urgent appeal to address their concerns over fire safety in March 2014 and did nothing. Interviewed after the Grenfell holocaust “he unashamedly blustered that the government judged it a sounder policy to encourage manufacturers to promote the product (less/non inflammable cladding) rather than go down the dangerous route of state regulation.” Those who threw babies out of high rise windows and heard and saw friends and neighbours being cremated alive would have a different understanding of the word “dangerous”.

Consider the economic relationships between parts of the UK itself, and between parts of the UK and our nearest and most comparable neighbours in Northern Europe. We think of ourselves as having a similar standard of living. The reality, due to our being much more unequal, is disturbingly different. The richest area in Northern Europe is Inner London, of which the richest borough is Kensington and Chelsea which was and is responsible for the Grenfell Tower. The next nine richest areas are in continental Northern Europe which has only one of the ten poorest areas, Hainault in Belgium. It comes ninth in the list of the ten poorest areas. All the other nine are in the UK. (Northern Ireland is eighth poorest and may get out of the unprosperous ten, courtesy of Mrs May.)

The tragedy and the sadness is that Thatcherism aka Fiscal Consolidation aka Austerity does not work.

Even the IMF says so! “In practice, episodes of fiscal consolidation have been followed, on average, by drops rather than by expansions in output.” It adds, “The evidence of the economic damage from inequality suggests that policymakers should be more open to redistribution than they are.” It recommends policies to supplement redistribution such as increased spending on education and training and the minimization of “the adverse impact on low-income groups.”

It is a theory widely accepted and powerful which seriously misleads with its metaphor of household management. When a government spends more than it gets back in taxation this boosts the amount of money in circulation and finances private sector activity. Nations create their own money: households cannot and so do not. (See ‘Can we avoid another financial crisis‘ by Steve Keen, and ‘”J” is for Junk Economics’ by Michael Hudson)

Too much money brings the danger of excessive inflation. Too little money in the “real economy” results in skilled and needed sections of society such as nurses surviving on debt and charity.

Similarly the belief that public service costs caused the national debt problem is mistaken. It was the “bailing out” of the banks which had taken advantage of “light touch” regulation’. (2007-36% of GDP going down: 2008-60% going up)

Mistaken and misapplied policies harm and kill.

Some form of permanent Grenfell memorial might help us to remember this.

* Steve Trevathan is chairperson of Lyme Regis and Marshwood Vale Liberal Democrats.