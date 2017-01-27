Stephen Glenn

Memories of Tam Dalyell 1932-2017

By | Fri 27th January 2017 - 9:05 am

At the 2005 General Election the people of West Lothian entered a new era. For the first time in 43 years there were facing the fact that for the first time in 43 years none of them would be represented by Tam Dalyell.

At that election I was selected to stand in the parts of his former West Lothian constituency that lay to the north, including his ancestral home the House of the Binns. When he first posed the West Lothian question, as it became known, about the role of MPs of devolved parts of the UK, I don’t think he thought he’d still be waiting for the definitive answer 40 years later when he died.

He dedicated his autobiography “The Importance of Being Awkward”  to

the men and women of West Lothian – Labour, SNP, Conservative, Liberal, Communist – who, whatever their political opinions, were kind to me in all sorts of ways over 43 years as their representative in the House of Commons.

Personally I can only take a small part in that kindness having only moved to the area four years before. So it is to my predecessors in the West Lothian Liberal, SDP and Liberal Democrats who take a great portion of that dedication, for Tam did carry the respect of all in West Lothian. When I first campaigned there you saw that mutual respect for Tam carried over to a respect between all those involved in West Lothian politics.

The reason he carried that respect was because he respected people, no matter what their views. If they could back it up with evidence, which appealed to his scientific mind, he would be happy to listen, keen to debate or agree where agreement could be met. He encouraged those who stood up for people to do just that, even it meant we stood against the candidate of his own party. His letter in response to mine upon his retirement encouraging me thus, is one I took great solace in after the election in 2015.

But while he may have been many things a former soldier, teacher, hereditary baronet, Member of Parliament, scientific journalist. To the people of West Lothian he was always simply Tam.

