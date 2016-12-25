Merry Christmas to all our readers

We hope that wherever you are, you have health, peace and happiness this Christmas.
We especially think of those who are spending their first Christmas without someone they love. These milestones are very tough to endure.
Thank you to all of you for making the site what it is, whether you are a reader, commenter or contributor – or all three.
Merry Christmas To all the LDV team, its readers and contributors.
Where ever you are, whatever your doing, I hope we will all spread some love, joy and happiness to all.