Michael Wilkinson appointed head of digital content

Telegraph political correspondent and web editor Micheal Wilkinson has been appointed as head of digital content at the Liberal Democrats.

I'm delighted to say I'm joining the @LibDems as Head of Digital Content. I'm very proud of my time @Telegraph and all we have achieved. — Michael Wilkinson (@ThatMichaelW) January 2, 2017

We’d like to wish Michael a warm welcome and the best of luck. We know a thing or two about digital content ourselves here at Liberal Democrat Voice and I hope we will have a constructive relationship.

For a flavour of what we might all look forward to, here are a few of Michael’s articles for the Telegraph:

EU referendum: Mark Carney warns Brexit is biggest risk to Britain’s financial stability

EU referendum: Brexit could take up to 10 years to happen, warns former top civil servant

Boris Johnson insists no one has been gagged as he reverses EU referendum email ordering his staff not to contradict him

Revealed: Jeremy Corbyn’s top aide Seumas Milne backed Chinese communist dictator Chairman Mao during his elite boarding school days

Legalising cannabis in UK ‘would raise £1billion a year in taxes’

Clearly too good for the Telegraph. Welcome aboard.

* Joe Otten is a councillor in Sheffield and Tuesday editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.