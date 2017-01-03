Joe Otten

Michael Wilkinson appointed head of digital content

By | Tue 3rd January 2017 - 10:16 am

Telegraph political correspondent and web editor Micheal Wilkinson has been appointed as head of digital content at the Liberal Democrats.

We’d like to wish Michael a warm welcome and the best of luck. We know a thing or two about digital content ourselves here at Liberal Democrat Voice and I hope we will have a constructive relationship.

For a flavour of what we might all look forward to, here are a few of Michael’s articles for the Telegraph:

EU referendum: Mark Carney warns Brexit is biggest risk to Britain’s financial stability

EU referendum: Brexit could take up to 10 years to happen, warns former top civil servant

Boris Johnson insists no one has been gagged as he reverses EU referendum email ordering his staff not to contradict him

Revealed: Jeremy Corbyn’s top aide Seumas Milne backed Chinese communist dictator Chairman Mao during his elite boarding school days

Legalising cannabis in UK ‘would raise £1billion a year in taxes’

Clearly too good for the Telegraph. Welcome aboard.

* Joe Otten is a councillor in Sheffield and Tuesday editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJayne Mansfield 3rd Jan - 9:57am
    @ Roisin, Listen to your mum.
  • User AvatarLittle Jackie Paper 3rd Jan - 9:47am
    Joe Otten - Can you elaborate on that?
  • User AvatarLittle Jackie Paper 3rd Jan - 9:46am
    'It feels as though this aggressive new wave of populist politics is here to stay. Fighting against it, in favour of rational, cooperative politics, may...
  • User AvatarJoe Otten 3rd Jan - 9:44am
    Maybe, Bill, we could just talk about inequality, the talk being a badge of allegiance, without actually doing anything about it. It seems to work...
  • User AvatarBill le Breton 3rd Jan - 9:36am
    "Doing something about it."- Nathan, do you think we should campaign to do something about inequality? If so what? And what if anything is stopping...
  • User AvatarLittle Jackie Paper 3rd Jan - 9:28am
    Andrew McCaig - 'And some way of randomising the ballot so that people called Aardvark are not inevitably elected…' I'm always really surprised that more...