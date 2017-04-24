Moving towards a progressive alliance

General Election campaigning has got off to a flying start across the country and it is exhilarating to be ‘back in the saddle’. Oxford West and Abingdon was hard fought at the last election and it looks like it will be again. Like many seats, the Tory incumbent increased her majority here in 2015, yet this still feels like a marginal, and we are campaigning to win.
We were knocking on doors yesterday and what struck me was just how different this election feels compared to 2015. The political sands continue to shift beneath our feet but the wind is very definitely no longer against us. This constituency voted strongly to remain, yet the local MP flip-flopped and is now totally behind a Hard Brexit. This, combined with a weak Labour party nationally, has meant that local Labour and Green voters are more open than ever to lending us their vote to beat the Tory this time. And we are going to need them to do it.
Nationally, our party has fought some breathtaking campaigns in the last year. From the huge swing in Witney locally to the ensuing win in Richmond Park. But we could not have achieved this alone. In both these elections we asked voters who classically support other parties to help us, and they did. Moreover, in Richmond Park, Caroline Lucas bravely stood down the Green candidate despite local opposition. This was one of the more memorable moments of that campaign in terms of headlines and gave a clear signal to Green but also Labour voters to do the right thing. The large numbers who did as a result certainly contributed to our win. In OxWAb, and in all other marginal seats we need the same thing to happen in this General Election.
So how could we move to replicate this in this General Election context? Working with Labour is complicated, not least because of the national stance of Brexit but also they would have to defy their national Party. For the Greens however, I believe there is a case to do something at the national level and for us to stand down in their winnable seats where we are not in contention. I admit, that is not a long list, possibly one or two, but to do this would be a statement of principle. We already offer a lot to their voters with our strong environmental credentials, opposition to Brexit and a say on the final deal. But I believe we should do more.
Us standing down would not just return the favour for Richmond, but it is in our more immediate interest as it would send a clear signal to all voters in Lib Dem/Tory fights across the country and even in Lib Dem/Labour marginals like Cambridge, that we are able to lead from the front on a Progressive, anti-Brexit Alliance.
In a more ‘ordinary’ election, as much as they exist, I would not countenance such a measure. People should be able to have their say and vote with their hearts if they want to. Lord knows, one day when we achieve PR we won’t have to ask them. But in our broken electoral system it is a necessity.
In this election, as a party we have one clear aim: to win as many MPs who are opposed to Brexit as possible and create the strong opposition this country desperately needs. A progressive alliance of any flavour would undoubtedly help our cause.
These are extraordinary times and this is already an extraordinary election. I urge the Party to be brave and reach out. We and the country benefitted from this once, let’s do everything we can to do so again.
* Layla Moran is a physics teacher in Oxford and Parliamentary Candidate for Oxford West and Abingdon.
Absolutely! Well said.
Can the term ‘progressive alliance’ bear definition beyond the vaguest of concepts? For example, support for social services, the NHS etc is widespread not only in the traditional left but amongst many on the right. Arguments tend to be about funding; those who prioritise economic growth so as to afford the services we want are not necessarily reactionaries.
Setting aside this vague and unnecessarily divisive terminology, a proposal for a tactical alliance with the Greens on the critical issue of how to deal with Brexit is worth exploring. Although highly unlikely, it could attract a handful of Labour and Tory candidates willing to defy their parties and stand on an explicit platform to remain in the single market.
This is a good argument for such a specific alliance but please, let’s drop the term ‘progressive’.
NO . LD must first appeal to the Soft Tory Remainer vote : First to keep the seats in Sheffield Hallam, Leeds NW, Orkney and Shetland; then to recover/ gain Cambridge, Dumbartonshire E, Edinburgh W, Burnley, Fife NE, Caithness etc., Ross etc.,Cardiff C and Gordon. That is 13 seats where the STR vote is essential and the pundits may suggest more. Richmond ?
Then LD and Tory can fight like cats elsewhere
What seats are there that are not target seats, where there has not been a recent Liberal Democrat MP, and little local government representation, where the Greens are very active? If there be such a constituency, it were worth a thought (and I am sure the Greens would be proposing an agreement already).
“NO . LD must first appeal to the Soft Tory Remainer vote”
I think we already have taken a big stride towards this by ruling out a coalition with Corbyn et al.
The Greens may have some illiberal tendancies and slightly wacky ideas, but they are fundamentally decent; any steps to soldify a tactical alliance on brexit would be welcome.
I would also consider the possibilty of us standing down in a handful of pro-remain Tory seats (rushcliffe for example) would also send a strong message to these voters
Greens are a possibility, as are (maybe) Plaid and (even more maybe) SNP.
Labour are neither progressive nor anti-brexit, so they are a dead loss and we should stop even thinking about it.
It’s all very well saying a “progressive alliance” would be a good idea…but *where*, exactly?
All the Green Party target seats have Labour MPs, and some of those MPs are more “progressive” than the Green Party candidates challenging them! So we have the preposterous scenario of the Green Party saying Lib Dems should stand down in Bristol West (a seat we held until 2 years ago, and where we used to hold 15 of 16 council seats, and where we ran the Council until 2012) so that they can beat a moderate anti-Brexit MP!
The only seat where the Green Party are the main “progressive” challenger is the Isle of White. Maybe there’s an argument there (although we held that seat as recently as 2001, and have won the council also in the past). As it happens I *do* think we should stand down in Brighton Pavilion, as return favour for them standing down in Richmond, but let’s not pretend that’s about “progressive alliance” as it helps them fight Labour not the Tories.
In fact, as far as I can see all the Green Party’s “progressive alliance” goals are a) about getting into the news at a time when they have been marginalised by our recovery, and b) actually about supplanting both *US* Lib Dems, and Labour, in seats. It’s nothing to do with beating Tories it’s about gedding in and growing their party at our expense, and we shouldnt fall into that trap.
“gedding” = bedding
There is just one seat other than Brighton that the Greens should win if they are ever going to win another seat, and that is Bristol West… Are we going to stand aside there? No!
Here in Huddersfield the Greens got 6.9% and we got 5.8% last time – should we stand aside for them and risk losing another council seat next May through inactivity? (last May the Greens mounted a vigorous campaign in one of our seats, got 10% (up 4% since 2015), and we lost by <1%). The reality is that across the country at local level we are in direct competition with the Greens for the same voters…