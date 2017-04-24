Moving towards a progressive alliance

General Election campaigning has got off to a flying start across the country and it is exhilarating to be ‘back in the saddle’. Oxford West and Abingdon was hard fought at the last election and it looks like it will be again. Like many seats, the Tory incumbent increased her majority here in 2015, yet this still feels like a marginal, and we are campaigning to win.

We were knocking on doors yesterday and what struck me was just how different this election feels compared to 2015. The political sands continue to shift beneath our feet but the wind is very definitely no longer against us. This constituency voted strongly to remain, yet the local MP flip-flopped and is now totally behind a Hard Brexit. This, combined with a weak Labour party nationally, has meant that local Labour and Green voters are more open than ever to lending us their vote to beat the Tory this time. And we are going to need them to do it.

Nationally, our party has fought some breathtaking campaigns in the last year. From the huge swing in Witney locally to the ensuing win in Richmond Park. But we could not have achieved this alone. In both these elections we asked voters who classically support other parties to help us, and they did. Moreover, in Richmond Park, Caroline Lucas bravely stood down the Green candidate despite local opposition. This was one of the more memorable moments of that campaign in terms of headlines and gave a clear signal to Green but also Labour voters to do the right thing. The large numbers who did as a result certainly contributed to our win. In OxWAb, and in all other marginal seats we need the same thing to happen in this General Election.

So how could we move to replicate this in this General Election context? Working with Labour is complicated, not least because of the national stance of Brexit but also they would have to defy their national Party. For the Greens however, I believe there is a case to do something at the national level and for us to stand down in their winnable seats where we are not in contention. I admit, that is not a long list, possibly one or two, but to do this would be a statement of principle. We already offer a lot to their voters with our strong environmental credentials, opposition to Brexit and a say on the final deal. But I believe we should do more.

Us standing down would not just return the favour for Richmond, but it is in our more immediate interest as it would send a clear signal to all voters in Lib Dem/Tory fights across the country and even in Lib Dem/Labour marginals like Cambridge, that we are able to lead from the front on a Progressive, anti-Brexit Alliance.

In a more ‘ordinary’ election, as much as they exist, I would not countenance such a measure. People should be able to have their say and vote with their hearts if they want to. Lord knows, one day when we achieve PR we won’t have to ask them. But in our broken electoral system it is a necessity.

In this election, as a party we have one clear aim: to win as many MPs who are opposed to Brexit as possible and create the strong opposition this country desperately needs. A progressive alliance of any flavour would undoubtedly help our cause.

These are extraordinary times and this is already an extraordinary election. I urge the Party to be brave and reach out. We and the country benefitted from this once, let’s do everything we can to do so again.

* Layla Moran is a physics teacher in Oxford and Parliamentary Candidate for Oxford West and Abingdon.