Mrs Copeland

Copeland is a place of significance for me, I love it to bits, and I wish I had been able to come up and help the campaign. On Thursday, Rebecca Hanson and team delivered a solid result for us in Copeland, doubling our vote share and forcing UKIP down into fourth place. Of course, we are by no means a close third, but over time could this become a Lib Dem target seat?

Neighbouring seat Westmorland and Lonsdale, held by our own Tim Farron, had a strong tradition of Lib Dem second places by the time he won in 2005, while in Copeland our vote has snuck above ten percent only twice; in 2005 and 2010. This by-election has been seen by some as purely a start to the Cumbria County Council elections in May, and I think that has its own benefits. Rebecca did a fantastic job of getting our name out there, even to the isolated villages in the fells.

My Grandma lives in one of those villages, and tells me that they have a lamppost at the bottom of her road which has been broken for approaching a year. The council have been contacted again and again to fix it, but nothing has been done, except a bloke coming to take the bulb out. This broken lamppost makes it incredibly difficult to see pedestrians or to pull out of the road at night – it is impossible to see the cars that race over the fells like lemmings, flinging themselves around corners without slowing or looking. A small thing to be sure, but this local dog-dirt politics is how we built ourselves up across the country – if evidence is needed, I refer you to Paddy Ashdown’s book ‘A Fortunate Life’ where he details how he won Yeovil on campaigns of this kind.

The comparison of Somerset and Cumbria is not, I think, a futile one. Both are predominantly rural, where the Tories hold court, while the towns are staunch Labour. Applying Paddy’s three-election method – the aim should be to take second place in 2020, claim the towns and set ourselves up as the opposition to the Tories. The choice presented to voters in this by-election was nuclear or NHS, and they chose nuclear – but the Lib Dems were the only ones offering both. Copeland has rejected Labour and the Conservatives won’t give the area the investment it needs. Here is a gap for us to push, using our usual ground-up methods. County council elections in May should be pushed, and every election afterwards.

I’m not saying that it’s a guaranteed win, or even a guaranteed second, but I think it’s a possibility and with the right local, committed candidate, it’s certainly worth a shot. I believe, even objectively, we had the strongest candidate on Thursday. Paddy has become Mr Yeovil, Tim is Mr Westmorland, could Rebecca, or someone like her, become Mrs Copeland?

* Ed Thornley is a party member and Campaigns officer for Leeds Liberal Youth