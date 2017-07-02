Mutualisation of public services needs to go up the agenda

By | Sun 2nd July 2017 - 3:00 pm

One of the most interesting developments in domestic politics of recent years is the return of the debate over nationalisation in many public services: notably rail and utilities.

Labour’s 2017 manifesto put nationalisation firmly back on the agenda. Seeing as that is the case, I would argue that this offers the opportunity to make a strong case to the public for the largely ignored, but very credible model that mutualisation offers.

There is no disputing that there are many flaws with the privately-owned models that have been adopted for many public services, but equally it’s worth remembering that fully nationalised industries have had more than their fair share of problems.

In both cases, it stems from the innate conflict between the interests of shareholder interests and the interests of the workforce. In the privatised case, the interests of the workforce become a peripheral issue in favour of maximising returns, often leading to short termism, lack of public accountability, and a disenfranchised and disinterested workforce.

On the flip side, the weakness of nationalisation is that government control of the organisation means that management is heavily influenced by public opinion, which inevitably leads to a situation where unions can politicise the issues towards favouring the interests of the workforce over and above the interests of providing a good service to the public. Rewind 40 years and we can see these problems at their worst, with the nation pretty much crippled by the dominance of unions influencing public opinion and making sensible management in the public interest all but impossible.

Mutualisation resolves this conflict by enfranchising both staff and customers while also insulating it somewhat from outside political interference. It is time that this concept got to the top of the political agenda. In my view, every enterprise can benefit from the inherent removal of conflict that mutualisation delivers. Imagine a rail franchise where both customers and workforce alike have a vote relating to their local franchise and benefit from the efficient-running of the operation. The same could equally apply to other areas, including power generation and all of the other things that Jeremy Corbyn chose to put on the agenda for nationalisation.

Now is the time to start putting all the ducks in a row to make viable plans for transforming public services in this fashion that are convincing and viable. Credible models and viable financing strategies need to be in place to make the case to the public.

Services that work, where both users and the workers delivering that service are fully enfranchised in the profitability, good-running, and general sustainability of the organisation is not something that any level-headed person would fail to support. The Liberal Democrats need to be pushing this option in the absence of it from other parties. It’s good for the country and also good for the Liberal Democrats to be pushing something really transformative for the UK on the domestic scene.

* Adam Penny is a Lib Dem member living in France

11 Comments

  • David Raw 2nd Jul '17 - 3:50pm

    Adam, you introduce some interesting theory but I’m afraid you need to be more specific. “Mutualisation resolves this conflict by enfranchising both staff and customers while also insulating it somewhat from outside political interference”.

    HOW in practice , would you enfranchise both staff and customers ?

    “The same could equally apply to other areas”. Which ones ?

    ” the nation pretty much crippled by the dominance of unions “…….. I’m afraid Thatcherite echoes there. What about the nation being ripped off by multilateral faceless corporations including the use of zero hours contracts ?

  • Sheila Gee 2nd Jul '17 - 4:00pm

    This is the very kind of excellent bold thinking that should be nurtured and expanded into policy. Adams idea of mutualisation of the transport system is way ahead of anything Labour is considering. But why not be more radical still and kill several policy birds with one stone?
    Everyone agrees we need to get more people out of their polluting cars. Some radical liberals have also pondered the bold idea of a Citizens Income. But why does a citizen’s income have to be in £ cash, given it will probably go on the purchase of some Korean made Smart TV rather than serving British industry?
    So instead of cash, and as part of Adams transport mutualisation, why not give every citizen a travel pass with about 3.000 free annual miles worth of public transport travel. Google tells me that the average travel mileage for a British citizen is about 6,700 miles. So for a family unit of 4 people with a combined public transport allowance of 12.000 mutualised free miles annually. It might just be the deciding factor to take 1 or both family cars off the road?

  • David Evershed 2nd Jul '17 - 4:37pm

    The railway infrastructure, rail lines etc, are owned by Network Rail which is wholly owned by the Government and thus already nationalised.

    Building Societies are examples of mutual organisations that suffer from the inability to raise investment when needed.

    The Co-operative society is a mutual organisation but has been unable to raise sufficient investment to support the Co-op Bank in its time of need.

    The point about capitalism is that there are investors who are prepared to take risks and try out new ways of doing things in the expectation of long term rewards.

    Communism has shown that it works in theory but not in practice.

  • Laurence Cox 2nd Jul '17 - 5:08pm

    David Evershed makes the relevant point that mutualisation does not guarantee good performance. Mutuals, like the Co-operative Bank, can go down just as badly as a public company, like RBS, when you have the wrong person at the helm. Indeed, if anything, public companies have a slight advantage in that the shareholders can remove the directors more easily when the shares are mainly held by a few large shareholders than mutuals where each member has the same voting rights. Building societies in the days before demutualisation were often run like clubs for the directors with effectively no choice for the members to choose alternatives to the Board’s recommendations. The Building Societies Association used to ensure that any member society that got into financial trouble (and they did quite regularly) was taken over by one of the larger societies. Indeed it was the Co-operative Bank’s takeover of the Britannia Building Society that brought it down.

  • frankie 2nd Jul '17 - 6:08pm

    I believe John Lewis is a mutual David and Royal Bank of Scotland was a company, I didn’t see capitalism saving that one.

  • CassieB 2nd Jul '17 - 6:34pm

    Or, you could go the ‘not-for-profit’ route, like Welsh Water:
    http://www.dwrcymru.com/en/Company-Information/Glas-Cymru.aspx

  • David Raw 2nd Jul '17 - 6:52pm

    @ David Evershed “Building Societies are examples of mutual organisations that suffer from the inability to raise investment when needed.”

    Very few building societies are mutuals now…..

    and we all know what happened to Northern Rock etc., after they demutualised and went public just before the credit crisis was imported from America. Thousands of staff lost their share holdings and pension pots after reckless behaviour when Northern Rock couldn’t find “investors who are prepared to take risks and try out new ways of doing things in the expectation of long term rewards”.

  • Mick Taylor 2nd Jul '17 - 7:21pm

    As someone who entered political life in the ’60s, I simply don’t recognise the description of nationalised industries painted (largely) by younger people. These industries were charged with providing public services at reasonable prices, not with making big bucks for shareholders. By en large they succeeded.
    The reason they were privatised was to make money for the big business friends of the Tories.
    The problem was always lack of investment, by the government. More subsidy is paid to the the railways today than ever British Rail cost. Also BRs primary focus was on safety, not profit.
    It would help informed debate if people didn’t continue to trot out the Tory propaganda about nationalisation and looked at the facts. (The same applies in respect of alleged trades union power, which was largely curbed to help make working conditions and wages less secure

    mutualisation though better than private ownership, still lacks the customer service focus of nationalised industry and would still require intervention of the government to stop excess profits and enforce standards. Or to cite Adam Smith, ‘when 2 or more businessmen are gathered together, whether for business or diversion, the result is a conspiracy against the public’.

  • frankie 2nd Jul '17 - 7:36pm

    David I think Keynes pointed out the flaw in your love affair with unfettered capitalism

    Capitalism is the astounding belief that the most wickedest of men will do the most wickedest of things for the greatest good of everyone. John Maynard Keynes

    given Keynes was right, your calls for more unfettered capitalism remind me of the calls of the brave Brexiteers to travel to the sunlight uplands, both delusional and both extremely debilitating to the majority of us. Actually give a large number of Brexiteers actually worship at the shrine of Ayn Rand perhaps I should not be surprised.

  • Palehorse 2nd Jul '17 - 10:21pm

    Mick,
    As someone also around in the sixties I very much do recognise the depiction of nationalised industries. Hot beds of TU power and the public could get stuffed. Did you ever try and get a phone line ? Investment was wasted on gross overmanning.

