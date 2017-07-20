My message to liberal Tories: join us

During the General Election campaign I found myself in an interesting position. Standing as the candidate for the most liberal, pro-EU party, I found myself against an incumbent MP who spent a lot of time talking about his enthusiasm for Europe. He also spoke often of the need for ‘liberal pluralism’ and his enthusiasm for a change to the voting system.

He was against grammar schools for the same reason we are. He repeatedly stated at every hustings the need to reform the education system to encourage technical training schemes that were given as much respect as academic courses. He stressed the need to ensure per-pupil funding was maintained in state schools.

He was an enthusiast for tackling climate change and took a pragmatic approach to the energy sector, favouring a liberal model with a sensible mix of energy sources.

So it may surprise you to hear that he was the former Conservative MP for Stroud, Neil Carmichael. He lost to the arch-eurosceptic Labour MP David Drew (a finer and more dedicated MP you will not meet, by the way). Of course, Neil’s voting record in parliament might suggest that he is less committed to these aims than he might say when put on the spot in a hustings event. We might very well, however, look back at some of our own actions in coalition government for a reference point. But I digress.

When I asked Neil after a hustings one evening about his enthusiasm for these issues, he described himself as a ‘Heathite Tory’. Sadly for Neil, he and others who believe in that brand of liberal conservatism are no longer represented by the Tory pitch to voters. They are likely to remain aliens in their party the foreseeable future as the Conservatives plunge into years of squabbling over the EU, rolling back climate legislation and failing to fund public services.

So this is my pitch to Neil and Tories who share his progressive world view: if you’re a liberal in the Conservative party, you are now politically homeless. Join us. You’ll like it.

* Max Wilkinson is a borough councillor in Cheltenham, where he is the council's Walking and Cycling champion. He's also co-founder of the Cheltenham Clean Air Campaign. At the 2017 General Election he stood was the Liberal Democrat candidate for Stroud.