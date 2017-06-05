Mystery posters in Somerset

Mark Blackburn is our man in Frome, in Somerset. It seems he has an anonymous supporter who has been putting up posters around the town. The word Hope appears beneath a portrait of Mark. The posters are numbered as a limited edition but not signed.

The Lib Dem team do not know who the artist is, who who has been setting them up, but they are delighted at the clear message of support.

Mark said:

We are also privileged to have one left in our HQs. Thank you to the artist who created it. Thank you for your support and your trust.

And they overheard this comment from a passer-by in the market:

It is quite amazing this has happened. I always thought the Lib Dems were very main-stream and ‘uncool’. I think this goes to show the breadth of support building up in the constituency for Mark.

Do you have any stories from the campaign trail to share with readers of Lib Dem Voice?

* Mary Reid is the Monday Editor on Lib Dem Voice.