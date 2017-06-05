Mary Reid

Mystery posters in Somerset

By | Mon 5th June 2017 - 4:30 pm

Mark Blackburn is our man in Frome, in Somerset. It seems he has an anonymous supporter who has been putting up posters around the town. The word Hope appears beneath a portrait of Mark. The posters are numbered as a limited edition but not signed.

The Lib Dem team do not know who the artist is, who who has been setting them up, but they are delighted at the clear message of support.

Mark said:

We are also privileged to have one left in our HQs. Thank you to the artist who created it. Thank you for your support and your trust.

And they overheard this comment from a passer-by in the market:

It is quite amazing this has happened. I always thought the Lib Dems were very main-stream and ‘uncool’. I think this goes to show the breadth of support building up in the constituency for Mark.

Do you have any stories from the campaign trail to share with readers of Lib Dem Voice?

* Mary Reid is the Monday Editor on Lib Dem Voice.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatartheakes 5th Jun - 6:20pm
    I sincerely hope Edinburgh West is a gain, it seems our best shot. Again I hope it is not the only one, but ..........
  • User AvatarP. J. 5th Jun - 6:07pm
    @Peter Martin 'We’d need to find a parallel universe where that hadn’t happened to confirm that point though!' Exactly. In the absence of which, I...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 5th Jun - 5:53pm
    The Financial Times yesterday said that British business has been asked to tell the PM what their main demands are and are unhappy to be...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 5th Jun - 5:48pm
    "they stand ready and prepared to protect us". Yes, Central London is an obvious target. A pop music concert for youngsters in Manchester is less...
  • User AvatarMark Valladares 5th Jun - 5:40pm
    Lorenzo, For Council, I get the equivalent of an economy air fare, less €75, paid for by ALDE. Hotel rooms, meals and all other travel...
  • User AvatarGlenn 5th Jun - 5:34pm
    Matthew, You keep talking about those funding the Leave campaign saying this or that in private, but the fact is most of the international big...