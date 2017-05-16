Naomi Smith’s speech at the Progressive Alliance launch

Last night, a rally attended by over 900 people launched the Progressive Alliance’s campaign to support single anti-Tory candidates in a number of seats around the country.
The event was addressed by Labour’s Clive Lewis, Greens leader Caroline Lucas, Zoe Williams, Paul Mason and Make Votes matter. The Liberal Democrat speaker was former Social Liberal Forum Chair Naomi Smith. She has sent us her speech. Here it is:
I’m Naomi Smith, former Liberal Democrat PPC for this constituency (Cities of London and Westminster), former chair of the Social Liberal Forum and very proud Remoaner!
I’m not standing this time round, but am campaigning in St Albans where with a 63% remain vote, we’ve got a good chance of taking the seat from the Brexiteer, Anne Main.
Of course, we’d have a much better change if an electoral pact between the progressive parties have been brokered. I’m pleased, of course, that the Lib Dems have stood aside in two seats, but am disappointed it wasn’t more. I commend, as we all should, The Green Party, for having done so in a great number of seats. We owe them a debt of gratitude.
What has happened in South West Surrey, where the Labour Party and my own, failed to step down for the doctor running against Jeremy Hunt, tells us all we need to know about the culture changes needed in our parties.
SW Surrey, could have been the new Tatton, where if you remember in 1997, both Labour and the Lib Dems stood aside for the anti-corruption candidate, Martin Bell. This helped to highlight Tory sleaze and bring it under the spotlight during a general election campaign. How differently our parties behaved then. Had we not done that, Neil Hamilton may be restanding as the MP for Tatton in June. If we’d make like Tatton in SW Surrey this time, we could’ve made Tory under funding of the NHS a greater feature of the 2017 General Election.
To change those cultures in our parties is a longer term project. We need to engage in a process of building and reciprocating goodwill and trust. Milestones along that journey in my opinion, should include Labour moving its position on Brexit quite markedly, and for the Lib Dems to rule out working with the Conservatives.
Given the lack of leadership in our both our parties on this, it is now very much down to us, as progressive activists. But before I get on to what Liberal Democrat local parties can now do, let me just put in to context the vision and leadership shown by some:
On the other side of the debate, the organisation has been ruthless. The Regressive Alliance is real. UKIP are giving the Conservatives a free run in 41% of the seats the Tories are contesting. In 2015, UKIP stood 624 candidates. This time, they’re contesting just 377 seats. By comparison, our parties have managed to stand down for each other in around 40 seats. And while I highly commend those local parties that have managed to strike a deal, I sincerely wish it could have been more.
Let’s not fight fire, with dire.
It matters, because we know when we work together, we all benefit. The greatest periods of success for progressive over the last 100 years all involved some degree of cross party collaboration (1906, 1945 and 1997). Those who ignore history are doomed to repeat it. As long as progressive parties are estranged from one another, the Tories will always be able to present themselves as the providers of secure and stable government.
So what can we do now, right now, to help reduce Theresa May’s majority? Well, we have to try and offset the ill effects of the Regressive Alliance. I’m encouraging all Liberal Democrat supporters in marginal Labour/Tory seats to critically engage their candidates on the key issues of Brexit and that most progressive of issues, Equal Votes.
The reality for Lib Dem supporters is that the Conservatives are generally terrible on the things we care most about, from LGBT issues to internationalism and democratic equality. While we still have this horrendous first past the post system, we have to vote tactically and encourage others to do so as well.
Tactical votes and non-aggression pacts are what we have left between now and 8 June. And it’s so important that we employ them. As the American philosopher Carl Friedrich said, ‘Democratic order is built, not on agreement of the fundamentals, but on the organising of its dissent’. Or in other words, what distinguishes the health of a democracy , is the vitality of its opposition. If Labour and Liberal Democrat leaders won’t yet collaborate, then we must. And it’ll be no coalition of chaos, but a rebel alliance, and I look forward to working with you all – tactical voting is now our key message, as we begin to build our progressive future. Thank you.
“let us not fight fire with dire” — please tell me that’s a typo???
This is very odd. The Labour party have a senior former shadow cabinet member, mp and potential leader in this meeting and the Green party have their leader, and an mp too. We have the former chairperson of an internal grouping of our party, not someone who has ever been an mp, and someone who in the past, with her Liberal Left efforts , has rubbed some up the wrong way with this left unity stance .
I was and am from , past membership of Labour, and , for many years in this party , in favour of a realignment of politics.
But of the centre and centre left.
I do not want to ally myself with Andrew Murray et al, especially as our good , sensible candidates, and present mps are in a fight for their careers , this party and our country!
And to draw yet more attention to this , unorganised, last minute, plays to May, and her unspoken alliance with UKIP !
I am on record for supporting local parties standing down candidates if the circumstances are right, but must disagree with the idea that we ‘owe’ the greensand great debt.
They stood down to benefit the country and local constituents, and to avoid expensive campaign costs. They continue to get media attention for this stance.
We can and should be grateful, but they didn’t do it just to please us.
I am sorry but Naomi is wrong, she should not have been there & if she was going to make a platform speech she should have made it very clear that she “represents” a tiny proportion of LDs. The whole Progressive Alliance thing plays to the Tory narrative.
I reccomend Darren Johnsons piece on the way that Caroline Lucas is undermining every Green candidate & effectively telling Voters “dont vote for us”. All his arguments apply even more to us.
We should knock this idea firmly on the head, in fact I am not even sure that LDV should be publishing this article.
We are in an Election, every Vote for us counts, even the “wasted” ones.
” what can we do now, right now, to help reduce Theresa May’s majority? Well, we have to try and offset the ill effects of the Regressive Alliance. I’m encouraging all Liberal Democrat supporters in marginal Labour/Tory seats to critically engage their candidates on the key issues of Brexit and that most progressive of issues, Equal Votes”
” tactical voting is now our key message”
So can you confirm that you think that Lib Dem voters in these seats should vote for the Labour candidate if they support opposition to hard brexit and PR ?
@ Lorenzo Is there any evidence that the said Andrew Murray had anything whatsoever to do with this meeting ? Do tell, because some people are clearly more easily rubbed up than others.
@Paul Barker “She should not have been there”. What happened to the liberal principle of free speech, Paul ?
She “represents” a tiny proportion of LDs”. How do you know that ? Have you any evidence for that statement ?
“I am not even sure that LDV should be publishing this article.” Thanks for wanting to protect our delicate sensibilities and lack of judgement, Paul. No doubt you’ll be going on to change the world with the army of paper candidates you support.
The Greens are stepping aside in seats they can’t win to make a virtue out of concentrating their efforts where they are best used. The deal they have done in Brighton (leaving us the unwinnable Kemptown seat while focusing on saving Lucus) is a case in point.
They meanwhile continue to actively target Lib Dems in seats we can win, including Kelly Marie Blundell in Lewes, who is a member of the Social Liberal Forum Council.
As a former chair of the SLF, I would have thought that Naomi would show a little bit more loyalty to her own party – indeed, to her own SLF allies – rather than giving support to candidates from parties that are not even liberal.