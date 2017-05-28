New campaign poster highlights “Dickensian” Tory school meals plan

The Lib Dem focus this weekend has been attacking the Conservatives for their most controversial domestic policies – school lunches and the dementia tax.

We put out a poster that channels Oliver Twist to highlight the Tory plans to abolish provision of school lunches and replace them with breakfasts.

When Nick introduced the lunches policy in coalition, he made sure that there was some pretty detailed nutritional standards to go along with it.

Each week, pupils eating free school lunches get: five portions of fruit, five portions of veg, five portions of protein (meat, fish, eggs or beans), five portions of starchy food (at least one being wholegrain) and five portions of milk or dairy.

Guidance on portion sizes and requirements for vitamins and nutrients are also much more detailed for lunch foods than breakfast foods.

For breakfasts, schools could get away with providing processed, sweetened cereals and toast and jam – which is not great in nutritional value.

Nick said: