New campaign poster highlights “Dickensian” Tory school meals plan

The Lib Dem focus this weekend has been attacking the Conservatives for their most controversial domestic policies – school lunches and the dementia tax.
We put out a poster that channels Oliver Twist to highlight the Tory plans to abolish provision of school lunches and replace them with breakfasts.
When Nick introduced the lunches policy in coalition, he made sure that there was some pretty detailed nutritional standards to go along with it.
Each week, pupils eating free school lunches get: five portions of fruit, five portions of veg, five portions of protein (meat, fish, eggs or beans), five portions of starchy food (at least one being wholegrain) and five portions of milk or dairy.
Guidance on portion sizes and requirements for vitamins and nutrients are also much more detailed for lunch foods than breakfast foods.
For breakfasts, schools could get away with providing processed, sweetened cereals and toast and jam – which is not great in nutritional value.
Nick said:
Theresa May’s plans would hit children’s health by depriving them of a free nutritional meal at school.
This is particularly short-sighted when we are struggling with soaring levels of childhood obesity.
The Liberal Democrats will protect free school lunches for infants and ensure all primary school children can get a healthy, free lunch a day.
Conservative candidates must make clear whether they will vote to take away lunches from hard-pressed families or stand up to Theresa May for the sake of the education and good health of our children.
Theresa May should take her inspiration from Jamie Oliver not Oliver Twist.
Having played Fagin, I can only say , as I did in the show ,
” Let’s show Oliver how to do it !”
Do not know really where to submit this, but the US is apparently deploying a third carrier group to the region of North Korea. Lots of talk on Facebook, Internet, You Tube of imminent war. Have we a view on this? All could be bluff etc but the North Koreans seem to ignore that sort of thing. Certainly three carrier groups to one area/ region is most unusual. South Korea must be in danger if the worst happened although one must assume the US has specific target plans to prevent that, additional to the protective shield they are installing.
Wonder if Trumpee mentioned it at the summit.