New from the Liberal Democrat History Group

As well as publishing the quarterly Journal of Liberal History (which features one of the esteemed editors of Lib Dem Voice on its Editorial Board), the Liberal Democrat History Group also publishes a range of books and short booklets on aspects of Liberal history.

New out, just in time for Bournemouth conference, is the second edition of Mothers of Liberty: Women Who Built British Liberalism. This booklet contains the stories of the women who shaped British Liberalism – including Mary Wollstonecraft, Harriet Taylor Mill, the suffragist leader Millicent Garrett Fawcett, the first woman Liberal MP Margaret Wintringham, Violet Bonham Carter, Megan Lloyd George, Nancy Seear, Shirley Williams and many more. This second edition updates some of the entries, adds two entirely new ones and a table of all Liberal, SDP and Liberal Democrat women elected as MPs, and includes a foreword by Jo Swinson MP.

We have also published a new edition of our popular Liberal History: A concise history of the Liberal Party, SDP and Liberal Democrats. This has been revised and updated to include the 2015 and 2017 elections and their aftermath, including the election of Vince Cable as leader.

Starting with the earliest stirrings of Liberal thought during the civil wars of the seventeenth century, the booklet takes the reader through the coming together of Whigs, radicals and free-trade Peelites in 1859 to form the Liberal Party; the ascendancy of the Victorian Liberals under Gladstone; the New Liberalism of Asquith and Lloyd George and the party’s landslide election victory in 1906; dissension and eclipse; the long decades of decline until nadir in the 1950s; successive waves of Liberal revival under Grimond, Thorpe and Steel; the alliance with the SDP and merger in 1988; and the roller-coaster ride of the Liberal Democrats, from near-obliteration in 1989 to entry into government in 2010 to electoral disaster in 2015 and, now, the path to recovery.

Several local parties have used the booklet as a gift for their new members; we can offer a 50 per cent discount for bulk orders of 40 or more copies.

For anyone looking for a longer introduction to Liberal history, we’ve just cut £10 off the price of our book Peace, Reform and Liberation: A History of Liberal Politics in Britain 1679–2011. Published six years ago, it obviously doesn’t cover anything after the first year of the coalition – but everything up until then is still worth reading!

And also just published is the latest issue of the Journal of Liberal History. Contents include an analysis of the Liberal Democrat performance in the 2017 election, by John Curtice; a piece by Vince Cable on his political hero; an article on the Nonconformist mind of Lloyd George; a piece on French Liberalism and the background to Emmanuel Macron’s Presidential victory; an analysis of the characteristics of Liberal Democrat members in 1999 and 2015, and how they’ve changed (or not); and more.

Duncan Brack is the Editor of the Journal of Liberal History and Vice Chair of the Federal Policy Committee.