New issue of Liberator out

Mon 13th March 2017

Issue 383 of Liberator is on its way to subscribers.

This issue’s free sample online content is from Tony Greaves on what ‘taking back control’ really means, and from Dave Raval on why the much-vaunted post-Brexit trade deals will bring more problems.

Elsewhere in the issue there is:

On the Fence With A Part-Time Submarine

Liberal Democrats look set to yet again show they lack the guts to scrap the waste of money that is Trident, says David Grace

A Vote for A Delusion

Leave voters who think they have made Britain a global player again are in for a shock, says Paul Hindley

The Tinkerbell Approach to Politics

Liberals must take head-on the idea that complex problems can be solved by clapping our hands and shouting slogans, says Roger Hayes

The Forgotten South Seeks A Voice

Not everyone in the south is rich, and its poorer inhabitants were once an important part of the Lib Dem vote – don’t write them off after the referendum, urges Matthew Huntbach

France Holds Its Breath

Can Marine Le Pen be kept from the French presidency? Marianne Magnin explains the role French liberals have chosen to play in the least predictable presidential election for many years

Down Their Throats at Public Expense 

Imagine if schools were aligned to political parties, then consider the folly of faith schools, suggests Chris Ward

Goodbye Useless Layer

The review initiated by conference should recommend scrapping the English party and the creation of sub-regional bodies, says Chris White

What if Labour Lashed Up Like This?

Peter Wrigley thinks a right-wing government is being cut too much slack as it ruins the economy over Brexit

Speaking for Serfs 

Millions of people are oppressed by leasehold, so why won’t the Liberal Democrats speak up for them, asks Roger Jenking

There’s lots else too, including news and gossip in Radical Bulletin, letters, reviews and Lord Bonkers’ Diary.

Back issues and subscription details (£25 a year) are on our website.

Or come and see our stall at York.

