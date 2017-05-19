New issue of Liberator out

Issue 384 of Liberator is on its way to subscribers.

This necessarily rather truncated pre-election issue’s free sample online content is from Claire Tyler on why the poor pay more by being excluded from financial services, and Andrew Duff on why the UK should seek an association agreement with the EU

Elsewhere in the issue there is:

How the Lib Dems Lost Their Think Tank – Seth Thevoz analyses Centre Forum’s slide out of liberal politics and eventual demise

Out With the Old – English county results show some old guards should step aside, says Chris White

Better Than the Pigs? – Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie’s eccentric stunts added little to a campaign that lacked a narrative, says Nigel Lindsay

Scattered Seeds – Local election results in Wales were disappointing but with patches of progress that bode well for the future, says Mark Cole

Zoopla Keepers – Taxing the increased values of empty homes would see them either used or generating money for the UK, says David Cooper

There’s lots else too, including news and gossip in Radical Bulletin, letters, reviews and Lord Bonkers’ Diary.

Back issues and subscription details (£25 a year) are on our website.

See: www.liberatormagazine.org.uk