New Lib Dem digital initiative – The week in politics

Those creative digital types at LDHQ have come up with a good idea – a Twitter summary of key Lib Dem activities over the past week called The Week in Politics.

That was the week that was. And what a week it was! "The Week in Politics" https://t.co/v1EngsQFcA — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) August 12, 2017

It covers everything from Vince’s article on how the young have been shafted by Brexit to Lorely Burt’s period poverty action to our contingent at Leeds Pride.

It’s good that it looks beyond the activities of the parliamentary party, too.

It just shows how hard our people are working during the Summer holidays.

You can read the whole thing here.

This was emailed to members which was another good thing.

A bit of nit-picking, though. They could have included a link to the “I want an exit from Brexit” campaign. launched earlier in the week. There are never too many opportunities to put this in front of people.

This is a great initiative, though. Well done to all concerned.