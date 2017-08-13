The Voice

New Lib Dem digital initiative – The week in politics

By | Sun 13th August 2017 - 9:00 am

Those creative digital types at LDHQ have come up with a good idea – a Twitter summary of key Lib Dem activities over the past week called The Week in Politics.

It covers everything from Vince’s article on how the young have been shafted by Brexit to Lorely Burt’s period poverty action to our contingent at Leeds Pride.

It’s good that it looks beyond the activities of the parliamentary party, too.

It just shows how hard our people are working during the Summer holidays.

You can read the whole thing here.

This was emailed to members which was another good thing.

A bit of nit-picking, though. They could have included a link to the “I want an exit from Brexit” campaign. launched earlier in the week. There are never too many opportunities to put this in front of people.

This is a great initiative, though. Well done to all concerned.

2 Comments

  • LibDemer 13th Aug '17 - 2:06pm

    Is it possible to build a Liberal movement using
    digital communications of the type Momentum
    have done. Bringing more people into the Lib Dems ?

  • Trevor Stables 13th Aug '17 - 2:52pm

    This is good. I have been suggesting engaging Members in a much more structured and detailed way for the last 2 years but small scale initiatives only seem to be used. The HUB and SPOKE Operation needs to be rolled out fully.

