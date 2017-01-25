New Liberal Democrat PPB: Groundhog day – and what you can do about it!

Here is the new Liberal Democrat party political broadcast being broadcast this evening

It illustrates that feeling many people have every time they listen to a news bulletin these days. Tim Farron invites people who are worried about what’s going on in the world to do something about it by joining us.

I can’t help thinking that it would have been good to have had some of our growing band of Newbies saying why they had joined and what they had been able to do. One of them has even been elected as an MP

I wonder if people will keep watching till the end. It perhaps goes one cycle too far. What Tim has to say is worth hearing but will people have switched off by then?

