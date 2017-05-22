Mark Argent

New members, En Marche and non-target seats

Our huge number of new members are making me think differently about the familiar problem of balancing resources between target and non-target seats, and the possibility of attracting support in a way that parallels En Marche in France.

For a long time targetting has been a difficult decision. The electoral system means that, if we lean too far one way, we spread ourselves too thinly and are even more badly under-represented in parliament. If we lean too far the other way, we create Liberal Democrat holes where there is more-or-less little for people to join, which makes it really hard for that situation to change.

But one of the many unusual things about this General Election campaign is that it is taking place in a period of rapid growth while our membership is growing rapidly. At the moment I am parliamentary candidate in a constituency where membership is up 400% since the General Election and 250% since the EU referendum.

This brings three things to mind:

  • Nick Cleggs speech at the first Leaders Debate in 2010, talking of a new way of doing politics, away from the tired old parties, which got a strong and positive reaction;
  • Nick Cleggs resignation speech, at in an excruciating moment in our history, triggered a membership surge, as people recognised the value of a liberal way of being which has the depth to survive a harrowing experience;
  • Emmanel Macrons En Marche movement in France.

En Marche seems to have come out of nowhere, reacting to the failure of the main parties in France. It is Liberal and pro-European. Its vanquished the forces of the far right in France, and has the wisdom to reach out to the disaffected, offering something more valuable than the extremist rhetoric which would only make things worse.

Parallels with the UK rather scream. Both Labour and Conservatives look like dysfunctional parodies of themselves, and we are seeing continued membership growth.

Looking beyond this General Election, it seems vital to engage new members properly. When a new member comes along wanting do deliver leaflets and knock on doors, its essential to have leaflets to deliver and doors to knock. When they bring new ideas, we need to listen.

People do recognise the need to adapt to the unfairnesses of the electoral system, but the comment I keep hearing is I want to go to a target seat at the weekend and do something locally in my evenings. My strong suspicion is that this is producing more activity in target seats at weekends than wed get if they were met with a limp Were not doing much, but you might like to drive for an hour or two and see what is going on. And the flip side of people going to target seats is that one wants them to come back saying How do we do that here for next time?.

Over the coming months I assume the Tories will continue making a mess of Brexit. We will continue to show this up. Mobilising our membership is a good way of applying pressure, and of connecting with others uncomfortable at what the government is doing.

A both-and approach to working with the energy of new members can feel counter-intuitive, but, if we can get it right, offers more for target seats, and more away from them to build for the future.

Mark Argent is PPC for Hertford and Stortford, and was formerly Chair of Cambridge LibDems

  • Laurence Cox 22nd May '17 - 11:38am

    Mark,

    But Labour have seen massive membership growth since Corbyn first stood for leader. How can this make them dysfunctional if this does not make us dysfunctional? Arguably, Corbyn is the British equivalent of Melenchon, who took 19.6% of the first-round vote, and what has happened is a loss of support for the inheritors of New Labour, just as for Hamon in France. France’s two-round system of elections tends to magnify winning margins where one of the two remaining candidates is an extremist, but if we look at the first round Macron had the support of less than one-quarter of the voters (24.0%) while Le Pen received 21.3% and Fillon 20.0%. Had Hamon stood aside in favour of Melenchon, then the run-off would have been between Macron and Melenchon and I suspect it would have been much closer with many of Le Pen’s supporters giving their second-round votes to Melenchon as the anti-globalisation candidate.

  • Dilys Lamb 22nd May '17 - 11:42am

    Dear Mark,
    I am surprised that we have 400% more members, as it is impossible to have more than 100% of anything. You really mean we have 4 times more members. I am picky, I know,
    ( ask Chris! ) and I am pleased in the surge, as there will be many more supporters who are not members. I just hope it will last to the election! Unfortunately, many people vote for one extreme just to keep the other extreme out! The see-saw effect!
    We shall see!
    Dilys Lamb

  • Daniel Walker 22nd May '17 - 12:25pm

    @Dilys Lamb If you have, say, 200 members and you then gain 800 new members, your membership has grown by 400% (and you now have 500% (i.e. 5 times) of your original membership in total) so Mark’s usage is not incorrect.

  • John Bicknell 22nd May '17 - 12:55pm

    Labour and the Conservatives may look like ‘dysfunctional parodies of themselves’ but the opinion polls continue to indicate little appetite for an alternative here in GB.

