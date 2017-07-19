New party: An opportunity, an unhelpful distraction or a timely kick up our posterior?

A year ago Emmanuel Macron held is first political rally. 12 months on he sits firmly ensconced in the Elysee Palace and En Marche enjoy a comfortable majority in the Assemble Nationale.The obvious question this demands is whether, at a time when the gulf between the two main parties grows ever wider, there is an opportunity for a new centrist party to make a similar breakthrough here in the UK.

Last week, the team that created the Lib Dem Newbie Facebook group put a poll asking members of the group a simple question: If a new liberal centre party were to emerge as a result of the increasingly polarised state of Labour and the Tories, with the backing of more moderate MPs escaping the madness currently consuming those parties should we join the new party or stick to our guns and keep on focusing on the task of rebuilding the Lib Dems?

This was only ever a hypothetical scenario. That party does not exist yet. It may never emerge and unless it does, and is able to prove itself to be genuinely liberal in its heart and soul, then there is no question of anyone being asked to consider any steps that might negatively affect the Liberal Democrat party. It remains our belief that within the current political landscape the Lib Dems remain the best and most capable vehicle to promote and defend liberalism, to stand up for people’s rights and liberties, to make the case for a decent, fair, open and tolerant society and to wholeheartedly fight to stop the Eurosceptic ideologues delivering a hard Brexit that would be a total disaster for this country and future generations.

In less than 24 hours, more than 500 people within the group responded to our poll – and it drew some passionate debate, including many people who were fiercely determined not to see the Liberal Democrats wound up. This is undoubtedly a good thing – it would be a very sad day if no one wanted to fight for the future of a party that so many people have worked so hard to build and maintain.

Nonetheless, the result of the poll also tells an important story – 62% of respondents (primarily new members who have joined the party since 2015) would be prepared to join a new party were it to emerge (and of course to meet their criteria in terms of policy, approach etc). This is important in two ways.

Firstly, it suggests that there is appetite within our own party for a new political force to emerge in this country that could potentially put an end to the era of polarised two party politics in the UK. The sense appears to be that were such a party to emerge, which is better placed than the Liberal Democrat party to achieve our goals and champion our values, then we should embrace it rather than fight it. And if we did, and the poll is reflective of the membership as a whole, then the new party would potentially have an army of over 60,000 seasoned activists ready to call upon. This is not without obvious challenges – how would such a party avoid the fate of the SDP and struggle to undo the Gordion Knot that first past the post places on our political system, and what makes us think there really is an appetite for centrist politics after an election in which more people than ever before appeared to vote for the very opposite?

Secondly, and perhaps more pertinently however, it also suggests there is recognition that in our current state, we are not the force for good that our country so desperately needs us to be. That is a message that urgently needs to be heard by the party’s leadership – if we are to prove there isn’t a need for a new party in the centre of British politics then we clearly need to reform and change the whole way in which we operate, campaign, develop policy and present those polices to potential voters. There already appears to be appetite for this – Paddy Ashdown has consistently be calling for us to become a new, more digitally enabled type of party – but whether that amounts to much more than rearranging the deckchairs on the titanic remains to be seen. It’s hard to imagine a successful political party that isn’t digitally enabled in 2017 so that alone wouldn’t appear to offer much differentiation.

What seems clear is that, at such a critical juncture in the UK’s history, we need a strong liberal voice that can help to steer the country on a more positive course. The brutal reality is that a party which struggles to gain more than 7.5% of the vote simply cannot do that – we therefore need to build a much more formidable party that can better appeal to the majority of people in this country who share our hopes, fears and values. It’s now in our own hands to determine whether that can be done through our existing party, or to build a new one that isn’t held back by the trappings of the past.

In truth, maybe there isn’t that much real difference between the two options. Whether carrying the Lib Dem brand or not – a centrist liberal party that successfully challenges the status quo needs to offer something substantially new and different to what currently exists. To genuinely break the mould it would need to be able to attract politicians, activists and supporters from across the current party spectrum, it would need to offer a clear and optimistic vision of Britain’s place in the world and its relationship with its European partners that is neither a desperate attempt to retain the status quo nor a disastrous hard Brexit that would damage our country for generations, and it would need to operate in a way that enables it to talk and engage with voters the length and breadth of the country and from all parts of society, rather than focusing on localised strongholds and a narrow demographic base.

Is this possible you may ask? But arguably the more important question is can we afford not to try. There is undoubtedly a pool of talented and dynamic politicians who look increasingly out of place in their own parties and with the leadership of both Labour and the Conservatives determined to ignore the concerns of the 48% who voted remain just over a year ago, there’s almost certainly a core vote to play for as well. And if we can’t truly beat FPTP then it’s worth bearing in mind that a third party with over 100 seats would be strongly positioned to reform it. Unfortunately in our current state we’re unlikely to be in that position for many years.

To do that requires a party that can truly challenge everywhere and not just where it’s traditionally strong. To finish with an analogy from another example from across the channel – we need a party that’s a bit more like Chris Froome and a bit less like Mark Cavendish.

* Ben Maitland is a new member