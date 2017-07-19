New party: An opportunity, an unhelpful distraction or a timely kick up our posterior?

A year ago Emmanuel Macron held is first political rally. 12 months on he sits firmly ensconced in the Elysee Palace and En Marche enjoy a comfortable majority in the Assemble Nationale.The obvious question this demands is whether, at a time when the gulf between the two main parties grows ever wider, there is an opportunity for a new centrist party to make a similar breakthrough here in the UK.
Last week, the team that created the Lib Dem Newbie Facebook group put a poll asking members of the group a simple question: If a new liberal centre party were to emerge as a result of the increasingly polarised state of Labour and the Tories, with the backing of more moderate MPs escaping the madness currently consuming those parties should we join the new party or stick to our guns and keep on focusing on the task of rebuilding the Lib Dems?
This was only ever a hypothetical scenario. That party does not exist yet. It may never emerge and unless it does, and is able to prove itself to be genuinely liberal in its heart and soul, then there is no question of anyone being asked to consider any steps that might negatively affect the Liberal Democrat party. It remains our belief that within the current political landscape the Lib Dems remain the best and most capable vehicle to promote and defend liberalism, to stand up for people’s rights and liberties, to make the case for a decent, fair, open and tolerant society and to wholeheartedly fight to stop the Eurosceptic ideologues delivering a hard Brexit that would be a total disaster for this country and future generations.
In less than 24 hours, more than 500 people within the group responded to our poll – and it drew some passionate debate, including many people who were fiercely determined not to see the Liberal Democrats wound up. This is undoubtedly a good thing – it would be a very sad day if no one wanted to fight for the future of a party that so many people have worked so hard to build and maintain.
Nonetheless, the result of the poll also tells an important story – 62% of respondents (primarily new members who have joined the party since 2015) would be prepared to join a new party were it to emerge (and of course to meet their criteria in terms of policy, approach etc). This is important in two ways.
Firstly, it suggests that there is appetite within our own party for a new political force to emerge in this country that could potentially put an end to the era of polarised two party politics in the UK. The sense appears to be that were such a party to emerge, which is better placed than the Liberal Democrat party to achieve our goals and champion our values, then we should embrace it rather than fight it. And if we did, and the poll is reflective of the membership as a whole, then the new party would potentially have an army of over 60,000 seasoned activists ready to call upon. This is not without obvious challenges – how would such a party avoid the fate of the SDP and struggle to undo the Gordion Knot that first past the post places on our political system, and what makes us think there really is an appetite for centrist politics after an election in which more people than ever before appeared to vote for the very opposite?
Secondly, and perhaps more pertinently however, it also suggests there is recognition that in our current state, we are not the force for good that our country so desperately needs us to be. That is a message that urgently needs to be heard by the party’s leadership – if we are to prove there isn’t a need for a new party in the centre of British politics then we clearly need to reform and change the whole way in which we operate, campaign, develop policy and present those polices to potential voters. There already appears to be appetite for this – Paddy Ashdown has consistently be calling for us to become a new, more digitally enabled type of party – but whether that amounts to much more than rearranging the deckchairs on the titanic remains to be seen. It’s hard to imagine a successful political party that isn’t digitally enabled in 2017 so that alone wouldn’t appear to offer much differentiation.
What seems clear is that, at such a critical juncture in the UK’s history, we need a strong liberal voice that can help to steer the country on a more positive course. The brutal reality is that a party which struggles to gain more than 7.5% of the vote simply cannot do that – we therefore need to build a much more formidable party that can better appeal to the majority of people in this country who share our hopes, fears and values. It’s now in our own hands to determine whether that can be done through our existing party, or to build a new one that isn’t held back by the trappings of the past.
In truth, maybe there isn’t that much real difference between the two options. Whether carrying the Lib Dem brand or not – a centrist liberal party that successfully challenges the status quo needs to offer something substantially new and different to what currently exists. To genuinely break the mould it would need to be able to attract politicians, activists and supporters from across the current party spectrum, it would need to offer a clear and optimistic vision of Britain’s place in the world and its relationship with its European partners that is neither a desperate attempt to retain the status quo nor a disastrous hard Brexit that would damage our country for generations, and it would need to operate in a way that enables it to talk and engage with voters the length and breadth of the country and from all parts of society, rather than focusing on localised strongholds and a narrow demographic base.
Is this possible you may ask? But arguably the more important question is can we afford not to try. There is undoubtedly a pool of talented and dynamic politicians who look increasingly out of place in their own parties and with the leadership of both Labour and the Conservatives determined to ignore the concerns of the 48% who voted remain just over a year ago, there’s almost certainly a core vote to play for as well. And if we can’t truly beat FPTP then it’s worth bearing in mind that a third party with over 100 seats would be strongly positioned to reform it. Unfortunately in our current state we’re unlikely to be in that position for many years.
To do that requires a party that can truly challenge everywhere and not just where it’s traditionally strong. To finish with an analogy from another example from across the channel – we need a party that’s a bit more like Chris Froome and a bit less like Mark Cavendish.
* Ben Maitland is a new member
We can be the new party that people are looking for – it needs a new strategy, a new brand and a new, bigger team of people to deliver it. It also needs a lot of money. It’s not something that can be done overnight but with vision and purpose we can deliver it and squash any thoughts of another party being needed to fill the space we already whole-heartedly occupy.
Great post Ben. I want to pre-empt the inevitable criticism this will attract from those who (entirely justifiably) hate the idea of a new liberal force emerging in British politics – when there’s a perfectly good one right here! That very sentiment – of loyalty and in-group motivation – is precisely the one that prevented a single defection when Tim Farron invited MPs from the Labour or Conservative parties to join us – precisely zero showed the merest hint of being willing to do that for the same reason that we would. It countenance joining those parties. If we are honest about wanting our liberal political values to shape the future of our country; if we are serious about rescuing a devastating situation before the delivery of a hard Brexit; we must understand this can only happen via the radical emergence of a third party relative to the two major parties – and indeed to ourselves too. An urgent liberal British future might be delivered by us. It would certainly be delivered by a radical new liberal force.
Play to your strengths, end police corruption.
“hate the idea of a new liberal force emerging in British politics”
I don’t. But what would emerge is a centrist, possibly progressive party. But it wouldn’t be a Liberal party – at least as I would recognise it. Ultimately if that is the direction the party goes down then the influx of new members post 2015 will in may mind have been a retrograde step.
A number of people around the general election sympathised with my views that the LIb Dems lacked leadership and direction. But their alternative was to hope that Corbyn lost and dozens of Labour MPs started looking for a new home (along with a few pro-EU) tories – and they didn’t seem to see how much of a problem that inclination was.
Fortunately the electorate have kyboshed that idea!
Macron’s breakthrough deserves our attention. However, it happened after the French Socialists were seen to have tried and failed, while their opponents on the conventional Right were mired in sleaze and offered reactionary policies such as banning adoption by same-sex couples. That opened up a gap for Macron. Things are different in Britain because so many put their faith in an untried Jeremy Corbyn.
Brexit may indeed be the political gift that keeps on giving. Some political group will eventually gain ground in the wake of national disaster. Sadly, I fear that will be the Tories. Ridiculous? No. The Right have made the “Shock Doctrine” their stock-in-trade. It was right-wing laissez-faire banking that caused the 2008 crash, and yet the Right successfully posed as the people whose briliant austerity policy would be the only way to rescue the nation. It is the Right who are leading us into Brexit, and in five years time it will be the Right who solemnly declaim that only they can rescur Britain after a disastrous Brexit.
It would be great to see a strong centre-left force emerge, and if that happened, the Lib Dems would do well to embed themselves within a greater force and not cry about their loss of tribalism. But the conditions for such a force to emerge are not yet fulfilled. Beyond Brexit, nobody has yet defined the stirring cause, the unifying appeal, or the rational policy platform that a new force should offer.
It appears that of those new members who voted 62% of them have a very weak attachment to our party. This should not come as a surprise as I expect many new members joined because of our opposition to Brexit and not our vision for a liberal Britain. We need to address this with a clear vision of what a liberal Britain looks like and a clear method of delivering it.
Also as these are new members it is unlikely they know of what the SDP was like and why it failed so they are prepared to a try new party.
As well as us not having a clear message our brand is not liked and we are seen as untrustworthy and we are associated with student tuition fees which is a huge negative for our traditional supporters.
The answer is not a new party; the answer if for this party to have a policy of replacing tuition fees with a graduate tax and for us to have as our central message that neo-liberal economics have benefited the rich and increased economic inequalities and that a Liberal Democrat government would run the economy to reduce unemployment to below 3% and to have policies to really assist everyone (including those who are disabled or have a long term illness) to be full members of society, and we would reform the whole of society to make it responsible to the people and reduce the power of big business and globalisation and unresponsive state institutions and give power to the people.
The thing is, an imaginary party of the centre is always going to appear more attractive than the one that already exists. But even a new party would have to face the grubby reality of how to get things done – local party executives, hard-slog campaigning, lots of persuasion and compromise to hammer out its national and grassroots strategy, policies and organisation.
Meanwhile, by accepting the narrative that the LibDems have lost all credibility to become the dominant party of the centre, you are accepting the arguments of the people who are most opposed to seeing your ideas prevail. That’s what they want you to believe.
So rather than wait for some new centrist party to spring perfectly formed into existence, please work with like-minded people within this party to rapidly build it into the powerful force for a Liberal Britain that you want it to become.
A new centrist pro-EU party would be a near clone of the Liberal Democrats, so there would be little point in it.
Some people seem to think that the country becoming more pro-EU means there is a big space for such a party, but any sudden pro-EU upturn in opinion would be down to pragmatism, not idealism, and could fall back down again.
Migration is slowly binding continental Europe and the UK together with the blood ties of family, but it will take years for that change to appear in the electorate, unless we give EU nationals the vote, which I think they deserve.
@Michael BG
‘the answer if for this party to have a policy of replacing tuition fees with a graduate tax’
Sorry. don’t agree.
You can’t stuff your dirty laundry down the back of the sofa and expect it not to smell. It will cost about £18 bill to honour the pledge and about £6 bill p.a. to keep tuition fees at £3k. Half the loan book is going to be written off anyway. Honour the pledge and then if you want to change things, maybe.
@Michael BG “It appears that of those new members who voted 62% of them have a very weak attachment to our party.”
Totally agree. I have often expressed my concern that apart from opposition to Brexit, it was not clear what other values and opinions were shared by all of those new members. I’ve also commented that the party’s pretty vague positions on other policy areas seemed engineered not to scare any of them away.
Added to this, I think the appointment of an unopposed new leader does not help as it leaves the party without a clear sense of a direction that has been debated and chosen.
Furthermore, the policies to be debated at the next party conference (and the last one) look a world apart from the concerns of voters, and the hottest debates on this site are about the need for a vision and policies and processes, but without any clear indication of what they should be.
Frankly, it all looks pretty hopeless.
Opposition to Brexit is the only clear selling-point of the Lib Dems, and I don’t see why anybody who really wants to stop Brexit instead of just talking about it would want to choose the Lib Dems as a vehicle to achieve that. Why not join either the Tories or Labour, both of whom are divided on the issue, and oppose Brexit from within those parties, or mobilise as a single-issue pressure group outside any single party?
Somehow, your party needs to get its act together or the votes that those of us on the outside have lent to Labour, Conservatives, SNP, etc. will be gone for good. Or perhaps a new centrist party that ticks the right combination of left and right boxes will steal them away.
@Peter Watson “the right combination of left and right boxes”
Actually, for me, the right combination would be more of a left combination! 😉
A better phrase might have been “the optimum combination of left and right”.
I think this conversation should be postponed. It may not be necessary when our new Leader has been appointed.
‘A number of people around the general election sympathised with my views that the LIb Dems lacked leadership’
Don’t think that issue will go away,a coronation followed by the party being led by the cabinet minister that implemented the tripling of tuition fees.
The organisation of the past depended on people without access to enough information flocking to the security of what they knew. This was the era of the brand; loyalty was strong and change was slow. The organisation of the future depends on people with access to a wealth of information flocking to what matches their values and meets their demands. This is the era of the connected consumer and user experience; loyalty is dead and change is rapid. All these arguments that “new members” have a “weak” connection to the party are speaking the language of the 20th century. We need a movement of the 21st century; to drop the demand for loyalty and recognise a new liberal organisation will not be tarnished by the fear of radical renewal. And for what it’s worth, I’m sick of hearing “well the SDP didn’t work”. That’s intellectually lazy and reflects the complacency of the arguments for the status quo.
Ben refers to “the Gordion Knot that first past the post places on our political system”. The same paradox faces the LibDems as would face a new party. We need to get rid of FPTP in order to be in a position to get rid of FPTP. Can we, without losing our own identity, give sufficient support to non-party groups, such as Make Votes Mater, to engage the support of like minded socialists and tories, to create such force for that reform to actually happen?
P.J. says, of the tuition fees problem, “You can’t stuff your dirty laundry down the back of the sofa and expect it not to smell. ” I quite agree. Many of my friends have refused to back the LibDems solely on the basis of that fiasco, now some years into history, but something that will rankle for many more. We have to tackle the stink head-on and expunge it.
Any future LibDem economic policy must, in my opinion, include sufficient provision to make third level education fee-free. If the devolved nations can do it, then England should, too.
@ Peter Sigrist
“All these arguments that “new members” have a “weak” connection to the party are speaking the language of the 20th century. We need a movement of the 21st century; to drop the demand for loyalty and recognise a new liberal organisation will not be tarnished by the fear of radical renewal.”
Yes!
Maybe many of us do believe in equality of opportunity, we do believe nobody should be enslaved by etc etc……, but we see the language of the preamble and think, yes fine, but so what?
Thousands have joined because of the parties USP on the EU, which may still play out and we’ll all live happily ever after, BUT these are young people (mostly), they have grown up in Blair’s Britain, a country which is multicultural yes but many are professional people, they have values and dreams and ideals, sure, but they, from what I have seen are driven to achieve, they have little fear of change and many have great skills particularly digitally.
It is my view that it is up to the party (as Michael BG) suggests above, to show them all what a Liberal socially in 2017 can look like (practically), because these people will not sit around waiting for one to appear.
Remember, no-one has actually seen one in Britain.
They are more likely to take inspiration from Canada and France than the British Lib Dem’s and try to apply something that actually looks like it works and adapt it to Britain? No amount of reminiscing about past glories is going to cut the ice here.
Especially in the absence of a strong vision and strong leadership, people will insist on their own because that is what they have been brought up to believe they need to do to survive in a competitive world and then education system most have grown up in teaching them to challenge the status quo as a virtue – which I would have thought most here would respect, so don’t be surprised when they do. You need to have answers!
@ Peter Watson “I think the appointment of an unopposed new leader does not help as it leaves the party without a clear sense of a direction that has been debated and chosen.
Yes, it would be better if a contested leadership had led to candidates offering their own vision for the party.
However, that’s not how it actually works in the Liberal Democrats. In both the Clegg/Huhne and Farron/Lamb contests it was impossible to put a cigarette paper between the candidates. Both stuck religiously to the party line as laid down by conference – and fairly so in a way because to do otherwise would have driven a coach and horses through the party’s constitutional arrangements for policy-making.
As it turned out Clegg did in fact take the party in a direction for which he had no mandate causing much unhappiness but nevertheless getting away with it. In contrast, Farron has stuck to the party line with no indication that he understood the need for reform – confirmed by his subsequent leadership. From this I draw two conclusions.
Firstly, that governance and policy-making should be reformed so that the leader actually has the responsibility to LEAD – that is he should be primarily responsible for the vision (naturally, in conjunction with MPs and others). Leaders who are merely parrots, are no use to the party. The ponderous committee-based system we have at present has never come even close to providing a vision so why anyone might think it’s a good thing is a mystery.
Secondly, the leader should be (and should expect to be) deposed very fast if/when he loses the plot rather than being allowed to lead the party to disaster. To do otherwise is, in effect, to see the leadership as a sinecure.
Im sorry but this is a lazy & dishonest article.
Lazy: what reason do we have for thinking that a self-selected group of a few hundred fully reflect the views of the entire membership ?
Dishonest: the vast majority of us want to retain the “Status Quo” as regards Europe, ie we want to retain full membership of The EU at the least. Of course we want to Reform The EU but we have to be in it to do that.
There is no “Middle Way” between The EU & Brexit & the idea of a Centre Ground on the dominant issue in British Politics is a fantasy.
Peter S, I am an old timer, I campaign, therefore I am.
Hence when you write, “The organisation of the future depends on people with access to a wealth of information flocking to what matches their values and meets their demands” I am right by your side.
Now the bad news: we won’t learn anything from Macron. I am prepared to bet you will be disillusioned if to try that route. Hywel’s words above are wise. A Liberal Party is not a Centre Party. Create a Centre Party if you will, but it won’t be a Liberal Party.
And it won’t satisfy the ‘information-rich’ who you rightly identify as the shock troops demanding and campaigning and looking for new ways of increasing freedom.
We have to go one step further that your comment (of 5:05) suggests, because in that comment you still see people as ‘consumers’ when a Liberal future sees them as ‘producers’ of their own freedoms in joint enterprise with their ‘fellows’.
You want them to demand a Party, I want them to be free. To use a metaphor I want to work with people to develop strategies, ideas, tools, concepts that help people working together to create life chances by the million, opportunities galore, as each helps the other realize more and more of their potential.
I too do not regret the passing of loyalty as it is the passing of fealty. Which is why the idea of a core vote in this new condition is itself a false and retrograde step. Each day we must earn trust. Each day win support for our ‘means’ of increasing freedom.
So that Liberal is not a Party but a way of life. Humble. Immersed in community.
Even if a centrist party were to form with a liberal agenda, it would be missing the other element that matters to me if it was hugely dominated by (allegedly) moderate Labour MPs. That is being a radical political force that led to political change. Whilst there are criticisms of the SDP it did bring people with a record of radicalism with them (Jenkins and Williams). (Of course it also brought conservative centrists like Owen)