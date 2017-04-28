New role for Daisy Benson

I shared the disappointment of many that the timing of this General Election denied Daisy Benson the chance to win back Yeovil.

But I am delighted to announce that within the time available to her, Daisy will use her skills in this key strategic role in our West Country Campaign team.

Since the snap General Election was called 13,000 people have joined our party, over 1,100 of them in our battleground of the West. Even more people are coming forward offering to help our campaign.

Daisy’s unique and proven strategic skills in mobilising, motivating and marshalling‎ this force is mission critical to our success in the West.

She will help turn this latent army into an unstoppable force on the ground in the key places where it will really count.