New role for Daisy Benson

Western Counties Liberal Democrats have appointed Daisy Benson as their Director of Member and Supporter Mobilisation. Given her record at enthusing the Newbies, they certainly could not have chosen anyone better for this role.
Gavin Grant, Chairman of Western Counties region commented:
I shared the disappointment of many that the timing of this General Election denied Daisy Benson the chance to win back Yeovil.
But I am delighted to announce that within the time available to her, Daisy will use her skills in this key strategic role in our West Country Campaign team.
Since the snap General Election was called 13,000 people have joined our party, over 1,100 of them in our battleground of the West. Even more people are coming forward offering to help our campaign.
Daisy’s unique and proven strategic skills in mobilising, motivating and marshalling this force is mission critical to our success in the West.
She will help turn this latent army into an unstoppable force on the ground in the key places where it will really count.
Daisy said
Naturally I was disappointed to have to step away from fighting to win Yeovil but I simply could not devote the total commitment and time needed to do that right now.
However I can use what time I have to take on this role in mobilising our members and supporters, and am delighted to do so.
As well as helping in winning back Yeovil this means I can play my part to help ensure that the West Country is represented by MPs who are open, tolerant and united.
Daisy would be great in this role. She is our Southwestern Powerhouse. And if Bath is still without a candidate there is always Rachel Johnson.