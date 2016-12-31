The Voice

New Year Honours: Congratulations to Liberal Democrats

By | Sat 31st December 2016 - 10:42 am

Late last night we published the news that Shirley Williams has been made a Companion of Honour in the New Year Honours.

But she is not the only Lib Dem to be honoured today.

 

Sir Steve Webb – as we will now know him – has been claimed by many to be the best Pensions Minister the country has known. Before his Parliamentary career he was Professor of Social Policy at the University of Bath, so had an unprecedented level of knowledge and understanding in his field of expertise.

Please let us know about anyone else who should be included (via [email protected]) and tell us a little bit about them. We will then add them to this post.

Congratulations to all of them!

 

2 Comments

  • Hywel 31st Dec '16 - 11:05am

    Embarassing how many 2010-2015 Lib Dem MPs got Knighthoods. Steve is a nice and genuine person (who I wanted to stand for leader in the past so I’ve a very high opinion of him).

    But his career simply doesn’t merit an Knighthood on any objective criteria when you look at what (eg) sportspeople have to achieve to merit a Knighthood. Is anyone seriously saying that his career and achviements in this field are on the same level as Mo Farah or Andy Murray.

  • David Raw 31st Dec '16 - 11:23am

    @ Hywell Completely agree – and I share your regard for Professor Webb.

    The whole honours system is badly in need of reform with its references to ‘Empire’….. as has been demonstrated by the number of folk who have refused an ‘honour’.

    Mr Gladstone was always Mr Gladstone – no embellishment was needed.

    Lib Dems with knighthoods I’m afraid send a message of privilege and entitlement which conflicts with any pretence of tackling social issues.

