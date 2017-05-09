Nick Clegg: 5p rise in cost of petrol down to Brexit

Last June, the price of petrol was 111.2 pence per litre. Last week, it was 1118.1 pence per litre. The price of oil takes care of about 2p of that. The rest – around 5p – is due to the post-referendum collapse in the value of the pound against the dollar.
This 5p increase works out at £2.50 on a tank of petrol for an average-sized car, or £60 per year for the average motorist.
For hauliers, the impact of the increase in fuel prices is far greater, adding more than £2,200 per year for the average lorry. 85% of everything we buy is carried by truck, so the increase in fuel costs will push shop prices up too.
Nick said:
Theresa May claims that Brexit is going to be a great success. The reality is it’s going to make us poorer. The effects are already being felt.
Around 5p of the increase in petrol prices since last summer is down to the shockwaves from the referendum vote.
The rise in fuel costs will push up prices in the shops. This means consumers are going to be hit twice, once at the pump and again at the checkout.
The Conservatives are driving the country towards an uncertain future. Their extreme interpretation of the referendum result will see us yanked out of the Single Market, our best guarantee of economic stability. They are deliberately planning to put an end to barrier-free trade with the continent.
The consequences of this are going to be felt not by the wealthy elites but by ordinary people up and down the country. Fuel prices are just the tip of the iceberg.
This is why the country needs a strong opposition, and the Liberal Democrats are the only party committed to providing it.
We haven’t even left yet, but we know that inflation is up and the effects on our economy are only starting to be felt.
What is he talking about. Tesco price for the past 72 hours at the local supermarket has been 111.9. It goes up and down and has virtually nowt to do with Brexit. This obsession with Brexit is taking us nowhere. Stick to a 1d on the tax for the NHS etc.
@ theakes
I agree. Has he learnt nothing from the failure of project fear? Stick to the BENEFITS of the single market, promote our NHS policy and start talking about housing, education and the environment. If Nick cannot do better than this he needs to be taken out of the lead team.
I agree with the above comments, Mr Clegg also ignores the Bank of England decision to cut interest rates because of a possible down turn in the UK’s economy and further decision not to put them back up when the down turn did not occur.
I often defend Nick as a good and decent Liberal who made mistakes now best not dwelt on that very many in our party made with good intentions.
Yet the same very many , again from left to right of it , are making it on Brexit , as is this site.
It is good to read the reactions above.
When May wins the massive victory even Tim is saying she looks like doing, is he going to then accept the public do not want to carry on questioning and picking at this .
I support our party and its policies.
Labour, yes them, are best in this campaign so far.
Why are we not abolishing the wretched and cruel car parking charges in the NHS, and the TV licence like the Greens and UKIP?!
Abolish car park charges in hospitals, and in many places the spaces will fill up with (a) commuters, and (b) staff, leaving little or no room for genuine visitors. Solutions to this will be difficult and expensive, and the lost revenue will also have to be found from somewhere. Be careful what you wish for.
theakes: “What is he talking about. Tesco price for the past 72 hours at the local supermarket has been 111.9. ”
But it could have been about 106.9 if the pound had not collapsed against the Dollar. IS that really hard to understand?
@Lorenzo. There is a certain truth in what you say, but since June the party has been saying that there is no mandate for hard Brexit and the election has been called on the issue in order to settle the question.
I think we’ll discover that there is no alienated “48%”, (a lot of the remain voters did so in the referendum through gritted teeth), but it doesn’t make sense for the party to backpedal at this late stage.
Richard S
I do not think those of unhappy with Clegg are back peddling. Just promote the positive aspects of the Single Market and stop promoting Project Fear. It failed last time and it will fail now.
Opinion polls are dire. We are probably heading for another good hiding. Could be down to 5 MPs. Bit like 1955 and probably worse than 1970 and to a lesser extent 1979 where we did hit 14% in the last week. Only good news is that following those debacles we came back strongly in 1957, 1972 and 1981/2. Roll on 2019!!! (after 1970 and 1979 we did not change the leader)
Since May 2014 the Euro has fallen 30% against the dollar – from $1.36 in May 2014 to $1.09 today. This dwarfs the 13% fall in GBP against the dollar since June 23rd 2016. Do we take it that Mr Clegg is also criticising Mario Draghi and the ECB for the QE and ultra-low interest rate policy that is presumably causing such hardship to Eurozone drivers?