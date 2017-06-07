Caron Lindsay

Nick Clegg: No evidence that human rights laws undermine security

By | Wed 7th June 2017 - 11:32 am

I wondered how long it would take for Theresa May to roll back on her always flimsy commitments to human rights. They didn’t even make it till polling day.

She said last night that she’s prepared to rescind human rights legislation as part of a counter terrorism review.

Nick Clegg criticised this approach on the Today programme, saying that there was no evidence that human rights laws had anything to do with the attacks. Listen here.

We know that Theresa May has made spurious claims in the past – most notably about the cat case which was pretty quickly proven to be wrong.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about
This entry was posted in News.
One Comment

  • nigel hunter 7th Jun '17 - 2:15pm

    Human Rights do not cause the problems. The coordination of information between countries good or bad depends outcomes . One of them was under observation in Italy but due to the system not on the ‘radar’ in the UK.

