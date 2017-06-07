Nick Clegg: No evidence that human rights laws undermine security

I wondered how long it would take for Theresa May to roll back on her always flimsy commitments to human rights. They didn’t even make it till polling day.

She said last night that she’s prepared to rescind human rights legislation as part of a counter terrorism review.

Nick Clegg criticised this approach on the Today programme, saying that there was no evidence that human rights laws had anything to do with the attacks. Listen here.

We know that Theresa May has made spurious claims in the past – most notably about the cat case which was pretty quickly proven to be wrong.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings