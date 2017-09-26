Nigel Farage proves that he is the ultimate media tart

My photo, taken last week, of the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery, through the water of the fountain in Court Square, where Black slaves were bought and sold.

I have to say that the news that Nigel Farage is backing an extreme right-wing candidate in a Republican primary (mark that: it’s a party primary – not even a general election!) in Alabama, USA takes secure possession of a whole plethora of biscuits. Does this man stop at nothing to get some media coverage?

I was in Alabama this time last week, so I feel the urge to comment on this, if not having the qualification of detailed knowledge of the situation.

First of all, Farage is taking no risks here. Roy Moore, the candidate he is speaking for tonight, is going to win the Republican nomination for the US Senate seat which was vacated by Jeff Sessions when he became US Attorney General. So Farage is saddling up on a horse which is already going to win.

But Alabama, USA? It’s like Nick Clegg endorsing a candidate for Mayor of Bratislava. What the heck has it got to do with Farage what happens in Alabama?

And a racist, homphobic candidate?

What makes me particularly angry about this is that, from the African American people I spoke to Alabama, it is obvious that there is still a long way to go to healing the racial divisions in that state. The last thing they need is Nigel Farage poking his nose in.

You only have to look at Civil War statues. While many cities in the USA are removing Confederate statues, Alabama has passed a law to preserve them, and indeed a new one has recently been put up. That tells you all you need to know.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is a councillor and one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.