No country for old men?

It doesn’t seem that long ago that the trend was for younger political leaders.
We had Blair, then Cameron, Clegg and Miliband.
Our American cousins elected the youthful Barack Obama as their President.
Ming Campbell one of the Lib Dem leaders in this period was thought too old by some and his age was clearly a major factor in his stepping down.
He was 66 at the time.
Oh how things have changed.
Labour’s Corbyn is in his late sixties, in the US the President is 71 and arguably his main opponent the excellent Bernie Sanders is 75!
As Britain’s Liberal party undertakes a leadership election it looks like the septuagenarian Vince Cable may be the only runner.
So is age an issue?
Well only in that it is clear that someone in their sixties or seventies isn’t likely to be a leader for the longer term.
Given that in today’s politics leaders don’t get many chances, one bad election and they are likely to be toast it is hardly an issue at all.
What really matters is what the person stands for and their back story, in the case of the latter that is going to give potential supporters more to go on.
The aforementioned forty somethings had very little in terms of history and I believe their lack of experience showed at times.
In Vince’s case he has many of the qualities needed to be a very good liberal leader.
A long record of support for liberal causes, a man of principle and he speaks human.
Reading his autobiography made me into a Vince fan, one of the people in politics I don’t always agree with but who I genuinely like and respect.
As Lib Dem leader I believe he can revive the party’s fortunes in the months and years to come.
* David Warren is a lifetime political activist for progressive causes and a liberal.
I look at the relative success of a generation of leaders in the UK and USA during the past 25 years or so: Thatcher, Reagan, Major, Bill Clinton, Blair, Salmond, Obama, Sanders (a self-confessed socialist who came close to being US President), Corbyn, Trump, even Hilary Clinton to an extent (she won the majority vote). Then I compare it with the abject failure of a generation of younger leaders: Cameron, Osborne, Milliband, Clegg, Farron. I wonder if the difference is due to the explosion in access to education following WW2 and the opportunities that it gave to the less-than-privileged to get an education and enter politics. This resulted in a couple of generations of politicians who had risen due to hard work and merit. Blair was probably the last of that generation. The politicians that I have named as failures rose in a time when educational opportunities for all were failing and the result was that those over-privileged characters rose to the top without having to compete with people who were cleverer than them but less lucky. There are flaws in that theory: Brown and the two Bushes were not a great success, Trump is old but privileged. But it might explain why Cameron, Osborne, Clegg and Milliband failed to connect with and understand the electorate. They never really had to compete against the whole of their age group. They rose without really being the best.
Unfortunately Vince has the baggage of tripling tuition fees.
Ed Shepherd
David in his excellent piece has shown older is good, fine. You’ve agreed but picked several to praise saying they were older, then chosen younger who failed If your examples were good it would not be a good way of looking at this anyway as it stereotypes. Try as you might though your examples do not make sense.Thatcher was in very young now, we would say, middle age when leader first, Clinton one of the youngest presidents ever, Obama in young middle age and the boy from nowhere , Salmond leader since year dot.
I think if your’e saying JFK, Blair, Macron, good, but not so good because young, is as daft as the postings on here that deride centrists, without saying they all , as with radicals and extremists, moderates, progressives, all, yes, all differ!
This should not be primarily about age, but more about ability and fitness. Winston Churchill was 65 when he became Prime Minister with cross-party support, including David Lloyd-George. He later became Conservative party leader as well and won a general election in 1951 with a small overall majority. He expected his younger successor, Anthony Eden, to fail, which he did dramatically with the Suez crisis.
Ed Shepherd
Thatcher, Major, Corbyn and (I think) Salmond all attended grammar schools. Perhaps bringing them back is the answer
“Try as you might though your examples do not make sense.Thatcher was in very young now, we would say, middle age when leader first, Clinton one of the youngest presidents ever, Obama in young middle age and the boy from nowhere , Salmond leader since year dot. I think if your’e saying JFK, Blair, Macron, good, but not so good because young, is as daft as the postings on here that deride centrists, without saying they all , as with radicals and extremists, moderates, progressives, all, yes, all differ!”
I am not saying that at all. You have not read my piece properly. It is not about whether a politician is any good because they are young. It is that an earlier generation of politicians were more effective because they grew up in a time when educational opportunities meant that there was more competition that had to be faced in order to rise in politics. Since the decline in social mobility in recent decades, we have been increasingly lumbered with politicians such as Cameron who got there through privilege and did not have to face off against educated members of the working class. It’s a theory. It’s more about class than age. For instance, Trump is not very good even though he is old. The reason? He has not really had to work his way up. Whereas, Obama was a great success because he did face struggles in his life. I did not mention Macron because I do not know enough about education or the class system in France. I know a lot more about education and the class system in the UK.
The key to understanding my point is the phrase I used “Hard work and merit”. Politicians such as Thatcher, Kinnock, John Smith, John Major,Barka Obama, the Clintons, Gordon Brown, Jeremy Corbyn definitely showed hard work and merit. Even if I do not agree with many of the things that some of them did. I even think Tim Farron showed it and I quite admire him in many ways.
@ Bloke You think wrong. Wee Eck attended Linlithgow Academy – then and now the only secondary school in Linlithgow – and of course comprehensive.
As to bringing back Grammar Schools (an English obsession), the decisive strong and stable Maybot has now wobbled into a handbrake turn pursued by a vengeful pack of fox hunting hounds.
Many of the leaders on the left who rose to prominence in the 1950s and 1960s did so when opportunities for working class and lower middle class children had been limited. They were predominantly grammar school boys who got into Oxbridge when competition was intense, and when few children went on to university. So they were exceptionally talented. With the expansion of universities in the 1960s and the acceleration in the 1980s and beyond it became increasingly easy to go to university. Surely therefore it should have been easier, not harder, for those from a non-privileged background to rise to the top in 2000 and beyond. Perhaps the problem is that with so many graduates it is difficult to separate the wheat from the chaff; and so it is the qualities acquired at school and in the home which determine who rises to the top these days in politics.
Ed
Apologies, I liked and did indeed read the comment , but disagreed because you said
” younger leaders” , you meant as opposed to a previous era , meaning theyre younger now, whereas what came across to me was you thought the previous lot were older , clarifying it makes it better , thanks.
A bit disappointed with the title, “No country for old men?” What about the old women, David, old lad ?
Ageism is a terrible thing, especially when expressed in the confused bletherings of middle aged men who seem to have a down on the radical social Liberal trail blazers of the 1960’s. Nevertheless, it is a great comfort to know that life expectancy is going up by an average of three years every ten years. In 1931 the average male expected to live to 58.7 years, in 1951 to 66.4 years and in 2011 to over 79 years.
Vince is a veritable babe in arms – and being nine months older than the said Twickenham Methusala – I look forward to attending a Red Guard Young Liberal Centenary Reunion in 2060. I’ll be the Saint and we know who’ll be Greavesie.
Age don’t bother me, can be 18 or 80 so long as they are some flavour of liberal and good at the job.