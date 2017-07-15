No country for old men?

It doesn’t seem that long ago that the trend was for younger political leaders.

We had Blair, then Cameron, Clegg and Miliband.

Our American cousins elected the youthful Barack Obama as their President.

Ming Campbell one of the Lib Dem leaders in this period was thought too old by some and his age was clearly a major factor in his stepping down.

He was 66 at the time.

Oh how things have changed.

Labour’s Corbyn is in his late sixties, in the US the President is 71 and arguably his main opponent the excellent Bernie Sanders is 75!

As Britain’s Liberal party undertakes a leadership election it looks like the septuagenarian Vince Cable may be the only runner.

So is age an issue?

Well only in that it is clear that someone in their sixties or seventies isn’t likely to be a leader for the longer term.

Given that in today’s politics leaders don’t get many chances, one bad election and they are likely to be toast it is hardly an issue at all.

What really matters is what the person stands for and their back story, in the case of the latter that is going to give potential supporters more to go on.

The aforementioned forty somethings had very little in terms of history and I believe their lack of experience showed at times.

In Vince’s case he has many of the qualities needed to be a very good liberal leader.

A long record of support for liberal causes, a man of principle and he speaks human.

Reading his autobiography made me into a Vince fan, one of the people in politics I don’t always agree with but who I genuinely like and respect.

As Lib Dem leader I believe he can revive the party’s fortunes in the months and years to come.

* David Warren is a lifetime political activist for progressive causes and a liberal.