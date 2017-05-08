No deal may be better than a bad one, but it’s still very bad

In a recent blog on Prospect, Peter Lilley, the former Conservative MP for Hitchin and Harpenden, explained his support for Theresa May’s statement that “no deal is better than a bad deal”. Although a ‘bad deal’ would be more disastrous than no deal at all, the ‘no deal’ scenario should not be viewed through rose-tinted glasses. It is worryingly implied that a Conservative majority would already accepted that it will not be possible for the UK and the EU to come to an agreement in time, and have lost interest in serious negotiations.

The flaw in Peter Lilley’s argument is the belief that in a ‘no deal’ or ‘Hard Brexit’ scenario, that the UK will be able to export to the EU on WTO ‘most favoured nation’ terms. This is improbable for the first argument that the UK is not currently a member of the World Trade Organisation, so there is no legal basis for an expectation to trade on any WTO terms; and for the second argument that it won’t be in the political interests of the EU to consider the UK a ‘most favoured nation’. Peter Lilley himself concedes that for the EU, “politics trumps economics”.

The realities of failed negotiations

A ‘bad deal’ for the UK is one where the UK remains within the single market but without compromise from the EU; so that the freedom of movement of EU nationals remains unrestricted, and the UK pays the 100 billion euros demanded by Juncker. UK goods and services will still need to comply with regulations required by EU laws and directives, yet will have no influence over them. Are cheaper imports from EU really worth the cost?

However, if no agreement can be reached between the UK and EU member countries, the growing animosity between the two will hardly likely be conducive to ‘most favoured nation’ status. Punitive trade tariffs on both sides and economical sanctions would restrict trade, limiting UK imports and exports to countries outside of the EU. The costs of consumer goods would go up and multi-national companies like car manufacturers would face considerable challenges to retain industry in the UK. Directors would undoubtedly investigate whether the cost of overcoming the trade barriers would be greater than simply relocating to the EU.

Challenges of achieving a good relationship with the EU

Any negotiations with the EU must be to achieve the objective of finding an optimal scenario that is mutually fair to both the UK and EU members; such an arrangement would require compromises from both. Ideally, the UK will remain in the single market but it must not be at such a high price. Similarly, although unrestricted immigration into the UK is untenable; the UK’s current immigration policies are equally untenable to the EU. There can be no freedom of movement, but there can be a better system to protect the rights of migrants to live and work in the UK, yet simultaneously protect the UK’s right to remove and bar entry as necessary to control population numbers.

Of more interest to the EU is the financial ‘settling of accounts’. Any thought of free access to the single market without any further contributions to the EU budget must be disbanded as ludicrous. As of yet, the EU have not stated a figure; but are willing to discuss a methodology for calculating what the UK’s financial commitments to the EU budget are. This will be a key part of the agreement that both the UK and EU have to be willing to work together on, because striking a fair deal will be the only way that the UK and EU can forge an enduring, good relationship.

* John Hefford was the Liberal Democrat candidate for District Councillor in the Hitchin Priory by-election on 4th May.