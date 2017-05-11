No deal, no way

There isn’t going to be a free trade deal before we leave the EU. Theresa May was advised as much by the civil service back in November when it became clear that there is no-where near enough time to negotiate a deal. In any case it is not in the EU’s political interests to come to an agreement until after we’ve actually left the club so as not to encourage further euro-scepticism on the continent.

Ending free movement will not reduce migration to the tens of thousands. The government will still have no control of the number of people leaving the country, nor the skills and experience they take with them. In any case migration in the UK is driven by economics and the government will be in no position to risk a labour shortage and consequent rise in wages and fall in tax receipts. Economics will take priority above migration, as it has done for each of the last seven years.

Britain is not going to become a low tax, low regulation global trading hub outside the EU. Any such moves would be classed as fiscal and regulatory ‘dumping’ and would lead to retaliatory measures not just from the EU but the US as well. That would cripple the global supply chain that underpins our most successful industries. In any case the government is already spending £50 billion more than its earning, even after 7 years of austerity, and with billions more needed for education, the NHS and infrastructure investment slashing taxes is the last thing on the agenda.

Which leaves the ‘Transitional Arrangements’. This is Teresa Mays real red line, because without it Britain will fall off the cliff edge and head first into the World Trade default rules of 20% tariffs plus whatever non-trade barriers the EU can think up. And not just with the EU but every other major economy in the world. Britain currently has no free trade deals of its own, they are all tied up with the Single Market and we will likewise have no time to put in place new ones. The short term economic chaos of having no transitional arrangements would be not dissimilar to that of a nation crashing out of the Euro.

So Britain will put everything into getting those arrangements, but of course it takes two to tango. There is every incentive for the EU to drag its feet on this as it represents the single best leverage over the UK to ensure we pay the so called divorce bill. This is the £60 billion or so they want to satisfy commitments already entered into. In this Brexit divorce it is the equivalent of being kicked out of the marital home. We are asking to stay in the spare room until we have got ourselves sorted, and the EU is saying no chance unless we pay the mortgage. In the end we’ll pay up because the alternative is even more expensive.

This is the reality and is why the British people should be DEMANDING to have the final say on the Brexit deal. Without it the Tories are under absolutely no obligation to tell the truth. Every time a voter complains about our stance on Brexit ask them if they would ever sign divorce papers without knowing who gets the house or access to the kids? No matter how you voted on Brexit, its just common sense to have the final say.

* Tobie Abel is a software designer and PPC for Richmond Yorks. He joined the party in 2013