No deal, no way

There isn’t going to be a free trade deal before we leave the EU. Theresa May was advised as much by the civil service back in November when it became clear that there is no-where near enough time to negotiate a deal. In any case it is not in the EU’s political interests to come to an agreement until after we’ve actually left the club so as not to encourage further euro-scepticism on the continent.
Ending free movement will not reduce migration to the tens of thousands. The government will still have no control of the number of people leaving the country, nor the skills and experience they take with them. In any case migration in the UK is driven by economics and the government will be in no position to risk a labour shortage and consequent rise in wages and fall in tax receipts. Economics will take priority above migration, as it has done for each of the last seven years.
Britain is not going to become a low tax, low regulation global trading hub outside the EU. Any such moves would be classed as fiscal and regulatory ‘dumping’ and would lead to retaliatory measures not just from the EU but the US as well. That would cripple the global supply chain that underpins our most successful industries. In any case the government is already spending £50 billion more than its earning, even after 7 years of austerity, and with billions more needed for education, the NHS and infrastructure investment slashing taxes is the last thing on the agenda.
Which leaves the ‘Transitional Arrangements’. This is Teresa Mays real red line, because without it Britain will fall off the cliff edge and head first into the World Trade default rules of 20% tariffs plus whatever non-trade barriers the EU can think up. And not just with the EU but every other major economy in the world. Britain currently has no free trade deals of its own, they are all tied up with the Single Market and we will likewise have no time to put in place new ones. The short term economic chaos of having no transitional arrangements would be not dissimilar to that of a nation crashing out of the Euro.
So Britain will put everything into getting those arrangements, but of course it takes two to tango. There is every incentive for the EU to drag its feet on this as it represents the single best leverage over the UK to ensure we pay the so called divorce bill. This is the £60 billion or so they want to satisfy commitments already entered into. In this Brexit divorce it is the equivalent of being kicked out of the marital home. We are asking to stay in the spare room until we have got ourselves sorted, and the EU is saying no chance unless we pay the mortgage. In the end we’ll pay up because the alternative is even more expensive.
This is the reality and is why the British people should be DEMANDING to have the final say on the Brexit deal. Without it the Tories are under absolutely no obligation to tell the truth. Every time a voter complains about our stance on Brexit ask them if they would ever sign divorce papers without knowing who gets the house or access to the kids? No matter how you voted on Brexit, its just common sense to have the final say.
* Tobie Abel is a software designer and PPC for Richmond Yorks. He joined the party in 2013
@ Tobie Abel
“In any case migration in the UK is driven by economics and the government will be in no position to risk a labour shortage and consequent rise in wages and fall in tax receipts.”
A labour shortage and rising wages are good things, it is what reduced inequalities during the years of full employment. No one has yet come up with an alternative way of reducing economic inequalities. Increasing wages also means increased tax receipts.
After Brexit the government will need to ensure companies stop importing skilled people and instead train people. Plus it will need to ensure wages in the social care sector increase to encourage UK citizens to take these jobs. It will also need to expand the training of UK citizens as doctors and nurses.
Higher wages and barriers to importing labour will also encourage companies and farmers to invest in new machinery to do the manual jobs currently done by imported labour. And this will increase UK productivity.
The question is really would a Conservative government take these necessary steps to ensure that the UK can cope with Brexit and ensure that conditions for those who feel left behind are improved and not worsened by Brexit.
The reality of Brexit consequences is slowly dawning on the British electorate. But will it be strong enough by 8 June ?
For many years Lib Dem policy was to have a referendum to decide membership once and for all.
That’s what we had last June. The people voted to leave.
Any further choice is between the different ways to leave – primarily between what we negotiate with the other EU countries and leaving under World Trade Organisation arrangements.
@Michael BG: “A labour shortage and rising wages are good things, it is what reduced inequalities during the years of full employment.”
With respect, your argument is fallacious. Rising wages are inflationary, so that any short-term gain is cancelled out by rising prices.
Furthermore, real wages may increase in times of full employment but they can also go down in hard times, as is evidenced by the current squeeze.
Michael Cole,
The reality is most voters have moved on. The 48% has pretty much evaporated, the predictions of doom have proven to be a little hysterical and the main thing people are realising is that the EU is not actually very powerful.
Glenn: We have not left the EU yet and you have clearly not been listening to the worries of many businessmen about what will happen when we do.