No, Nick, you need to join the Rebel Alliance to stop Brexit, not the Imperial Stormtroopers

Nick Clegg is probably the country’s most knowledgable person on international trade, the EU and our relationship with it. Read his brilliant Brexit Challenge papers to see how true that is.
We should listen to whatever he says on Brexit because he is most often right.
However, for the former leader of a political party, he has shown a monumental amount of naivety in suggesting that people need to join Labour or the Conservatives to stop Brexit. He could not be more wrong.
You can maybe see where he gets the idea from. When he was leader of the Liberal Democrats, and, specifically, Deputy Prime Minister, the party was forever telling him in forms of motions passed by its Conference and various firestorms on the internet, that he was wrong. We sent him some pretty strong and unambiguous messages on things like the Bedroom Tax, secret courts and reforms to the social security system that disadvantaged people. Sure, we should take credit for what we stopped the Tories unleashing on the country, but we also did some stuff that we shouldn’t.
Yes, we sent him plenty messages. Sometimes he acted on what we told him, sometimes he didn’t, and sometimes he had to put a lot of effort into persuading the party to back his position.
Let’s compare and contrast with the Tories and Labour. They aren’t great about letting their members actually influence their policies. You didn’t actually see many actual votes on the issues of the day at their conferences. You didn’t see any at the Conservatives. They don’t do that sort of thing. They were shocked by the internal democracy in the Liberal Democrats and thought it very strange. Ordinary Labour members don’t get much of a chance to influence policy either. Even if they wanted to, remember that their Conference didn’t even get to discuss Brexit because they might disagree.
Also, influencing policy in a political party, even ours, takes time that we don’t have. We have a year, maximum, to stop this disaster. Labour and the Tories are too far gone down the pro Brexit path.
I would strongly suggest that membership surges for either Tories or Labour would suggest a backing for the awful cliff-edge Brexit that they are colluding to inflict on us. In fact, though, the Tory membership is tanking.
In contrast, a membership surge for the Party of Remain, who are going all out to stop Brexit and stay in the EU would be one of a number of very strong indicators that the will of the people is no longer behind leaving the EU. So, if you want to stop Brexit, put your heart and soul into persuading others that it is a terrible idea. Write to your MP so that they know how you feel. You better believe that the pro Brexit crowd are filling their inboxes so we need to do the same. Oh, and join us. After all, we are the Rebel Alliance in this context, with Vince, as he put it, as a Proud Saboteur. Remember that wonderful from his Conference speech:
We know, of course, that our call will be resented by the Brexit fundamentalists.
We will be denounced as traitors and saboteurs.
I’m half prepared for a spell in a cell with Supreme Court judges, Gina Miller, Ken Clarke, and the governors of the BBC.
But if the definition of sabotage is fighting to protect British jobs, public services, the environment and civil liberties, then I am a proud saboteur.
Political party membership alone isn’t going to stop Brexit, but if you are inclined that way, for heavens sake join the Rebel Alliance and not the Imperial forces of the establishment.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
I agree with Caron
Couldn’t agree more, Caron. Well said.
The idea of today’s Conservative party even allowing a pro EU person to join seems pretty strange. If they did get in I cannot imagine such a person would have a very enjoyable time.
Labour is crammed with pro EU members. It’s time the MPs and others with that view started making the arguments an channeling support in their party rather than just trailing along in the dust of the Corbyn bandwagon.
Sorry, Caron, but how you could write that with a straight face is beyond me…
” We sent him some pretty strong and unambiguous messages on things like the Bedroom Tax, secret courts and reforms to the social security system that disadvantaged people.”..Which he completely ignored so why pretend otherwise?
You then castigate the Labour/Conservative parties for not listening to their members????
Channel 4 News on Thursday 5/10/2017 followed up the focus group on Leavers with a focus group on Remainers, in Bath, including the MP, a Liberal Democrat.
https://www.libdems.org.uk/wera-hobhouse
There was a diversity of views, as there had been with Leavers. I would like to add mine:
If people want to leave, then leave, but do not take us with you.
Dear Nick, Join the Conservatives? Having lost your minds and almost all your centrist support once I’m not sure that urging people to do it again is wise. It rather undermines the mea culpas post-coalition.
When I heard Nick had a book coming out I wondered why he wasn’t publishing it to coincide with party conference. Now we see why. He wouldn’t have got out of Bournemouth alive!
I’m afraid this is a pretty rotten way to treat the party, especially considering that his leadership almost destroyed us. It’s true he has been a voice of clear sanity on Brexit for the last year, but I think he has taken a sledge-hammer to that reputation now. What will be the response to his book? From LibDems – anger; from Labour/Tories – contempt; from the media – ridicule; and from the voters – indifference/bemusement.
Very disappointing comments. If he can’t bring himself to say that the Lib Dems are the party to join if you want to stop or soften Brexit, why should any of us mere mortals?
Well said Caron.
I agree that Nick shouldn’t have said join Labour or the Tories if they don’t like the Lib Dems. The case should be made for the Lib Dems.
However Paddy has also been flirting with other parties recently, even advocating votes for them in the form of More United.
I’m not a fan of too much party discipline, but it seems people at the top of the party think they can advocate for joining or voting for other parties without consequence.
We have to forget the likes of Ashdown, Clegg and their ilk. They have been of little or no service to the party since 2013 and should be sacked as members, (presuming that is they have renewed their membership). Tolerance no more.
Caron we have been conned.
Maybe Vince should privately use the phrase Clem Attlee used to Harold Laski :
“A period of silence from you would be welcome”.
It seems to me that Mr Clegg’s ‘tactics’ have delivered over fifty parliamentary seats (mostly to the Tories and some to Labour including Hallam), and countless Council seats. Now he’s wanting to deliver the party membership somewhere else as well.
No General in war, or football manager in peace, would get away with such incompetence for so long.
The Lib Dem’s would be a much stronger position if he had listened to dissent during the coalition. If he wants to know why we’re back to two party politics (three in Scotland) then I suggest he invests in a mirror…
Clegg should have his membership removed for this.
Yes he is an expert on the EU, but much of his focus over the last few years appear to be destroying this party.
His coalition problems started with the Rose Garden, we never recovered from that image.
Thank heavens he is not now a Lib Dem MP, and he would be better off out of the party.
With the utter shambles the Tory party is now in (would anybody in their right mind join it) and the mixed views on Europe coming from the Socialists (let us call them that, it is what they now are) there has never been a better time to promote our party.
Nick please go away and shut up.
Clegg and Ashdown shouldn’t have their memberships removed, but what’s a more minor disciplinary procedure? It’s a liberal principle that no one is too big to be held to account.
Maybe temporary suspension.
Yep can’t disagree with the above. Labour is full of pro EU people and it hasn’t mattered. Remain Tories seem to be without a voice or power. A few thousand more remainders won’t change anything at all, remainders should be here.
And I’m as liberal as they come but I don’t think we can have those in the top of the party saying that. Imagine the optics and the ammo we hand to others. I disagree with nick on this one.
Kick him out. This is a clear breach of the Party Constitution.
In hindsight, I think that we can see that Nick’s corruption began from the time that he stood in the 10 Downing Street Rose Garden alongside David Cameron. The allure of the ministerial car was just too much for him to resist and from then on he was just like the Spitting Image parody in the mid-1980s of David Steel in David Owen’s pocket. Yes, we did do some good things in coalition, but they were mainly the result of initiatives of individual ministers, rather than anything led from the front. Indeed, Clegg’s principal initiatives, like the AV referendum and House of Lords reform, were quixotic and doomed to failure because of his lack of understanding of Westminster politics as totally different from the politics of the EU.
There is only one thing that Clegg can do for the Party now and that is publicly to resign his membership and henceforth speak as an independent.
I am ashamed to admit that when he stood for the leadership of the Party against Chris Huhne, I voted for Nick because I saw him as more competent than Chris, even though Chris Huhne’s political position was closer to my own. In retrospect, neither was a suitable candidate for leader and the leader we have now, Vince, should have been a candidate in 2007.
I agree with Caron completely and also that Nick has let us down completely, in spite of being so clever in other ways.
It is clear now that Nick has shown the final contempt for the party he has destroyed. There should be no more prevarication, or nice “Nick is probably the best leader/spokesman/person …” pieces here, but a sad and wiser acknowledgement of the disaster he has been and an apology to all those people who fought to get the party to sort him out years ago, but were repeatedly dismissed with put downs like ‘They are less popular than the Lib Dem Friends of Cake.’ Well now the Lib Dems are probably less popular than the Lib Dem Friends of Cake.
Putting it simply, he has to go.
Vince, it’s time for tough leadership.
Reading the excerpts, Nick Clegg is quite clearly saying that people who align with either Labour or the Tories on values and have never joined a political party before should go ahead. I see nothing wrong with that.
Meanwhile you extol Vince, who literally endorsed Labour candidates over Lib Dem ones with no reciprocation during the election, but OK.
As a Liberal who voted Leave, because of traditional Liberal Free Trade views and opposition to being in a Customs Union, may I say that I am in favour of free movement?
If Labour wins the next election and takes us down the slippery slope of socialism to economic ruin many will want to emigrate, and retention of freedom of movement will be welcome.
Any “ordinary” member behaving in such a way, or having caused as much damage to our party, would have been subject to a move to suspend them and to call them to task to answer for what they have done and what they are doing, and to consider removing him or her from the party, long before now.
No other individual has caused as much damage to my party in my lifetime, of over 35 years of membership to the Liberal Party and then the Liberal Democrats.
Sadly, the great and the good in our party continue to say whatever they like, when they like,regardless of the damage done. As long as they get publicity for themselves or the books they are trying to publicise, it appears that saying anything on the media is acceptable.
The party of Remain did see a giant membership surge as people rallied against Brexit. That has already happened. One small issue though is many who did join still voted Labour anyway as many saw that as the best way to stop the Tories and Brexit.
We can’t lie to ourselves and think at our level of representation that we are going to move the needle in the HoC on such a big issue. Our next chance of recovery will happen after we have started the transition out of the EU and even then, with Jeremy Corbyn spellbinding so many people, until he’s actually had an opportunity to lead the country, many on the Anti-Tory side of policies will go red.
The party is in the weeds and that small chance we had of a big step back got squandered by a terrible campaign and couple that with Theresa May’s even worse one – that led to many on the fence thinking Corbyn could actually do it so they bit the bullet.
We cannot be the populist party at this juncture. Like many countries around the world, people are either being drawn to or wilfully going to the margins. Nuance and conciliatory politics is not what people want. People are right or wrong. They are left or right. They are red or blue. That centre ground is opening wider than ever before, it is just the amount of people who see themselves there is reducing.
Rightly or wrongly, the only way Brexit is going to be stopped is if Labour have a chance of heart and go full tilt Remain. That isn’t going to happen but still, it is the only opportunity. If you do want to stop Brexit then you have two choices, invent a time machine, go back and find a way to warn everyone or influence the campaigns. The second choice is to find a way to influence one of the two major parties. Neither option is actually realistic.
If your prime purpose in politics to is stop Brexit then it is hard to say we are the right party for you at this moment in time. Now fast forward two to three years and we run on a passionate return to the EU or at least see us have much closer ties to the EU then we’ll be the team to be on. Stopping Brexit though, honestly what can we do?
It is time to get our domestic policies sorted and find a way to reach those who are starstruck by Corbyn’s magic money tree of goodness and when Brexit starts, be ready to fly the return to/be close with Europe flag.
David Raw has beaten me to it in quoting Clem Attlee – agree entirely.
However, if I recall correctly the decision to get into bed with the Praying Mantis Party in 2010 was taken after a vote amongst our Parliamentarians, so we shouldn’t heap all of the manure onto Nick. Former senior figures like Nick and David Laws have behaved irresponsibly recently, particularly (as Vince has correctly identified) as a terrific opportunity may be opening up for us. I disagree though with removing Nick from the
Party, it would do us a lot more harm than good. Calm down everyone.
P.S. Good article, Caron.
I have long favoured PR. I know Tory voters and Labour voters who support it but would not vote lib dem and are not members of any party. Would it be wrong to tell them to join the parties they sympathise with and push for PR from within? Because that’s what I do . So kick me out
I think we should be far more than an anti Brexit grouping , so want people to join us because we are and can be and must be so very much more.
But Nick has lost the plot.
Sadly those too keen on turning us into a one trick pony are partly responsible.
The title of his book, how to stop Brexit, the words he used, such as , emergency, are leading him to talk the desperate , not measured language that gets a party somewhere.
Sorry, but if all those who identify with being further left as Liberals or , more radical, would recognise something about Corbyn they miss.
He is moderate in his use of language and in his manner of utilising it , if not in his views. This is to his credit.
I agree with Caron. Having said that, my hope is that Nick’s message was taken out of context and that it was directed to those Lab and Con voters who are not likely to support LD. As former LD leader, he should have refrained from making such a vague statement. On a related note, I share many of @Neil Monnery’s arguments but I would like to see our chance of recovery materialising well before we any transition period starts. To do so, we need to move moderate voters away from populism.